“Wherever books are burned, human beings are destined to be burned too.” – Heinrich Heine.
These words were said 100 years before the fateful 1933 book burnings in Germany by students wishing to destroy books with “un-German” ideas. Fast forward to 2022, when we rarely, if ever, witness an actual book burning.
We are in an era where a small group of individuals can raise their voices loud enough to ensure that only books or ideas representing their specific cultures, ethnicities, familial make-up, beliefs, etc., are represented. At the drop of a tweet, a person can incite a call to action in which individuals decide what other individuals should read, watch or listen, and thus the flood gates open to mark certain titles as unfit for the whole.
“I think the act of reading imbues the reader with a sensitivity toward the outside world that people who don’t read can sometimes lack. I know it seems like a contradiction in terms; after all reading is such a solitary, internalizing act that it appears to represent a disengagement from day-to-day life. But reading, and particularly the reading of fiction, encourages us to view the world in new and challenging ways … It allows us to inhabit the consciousness of another which is a precursor to empathy, and empathy is, for me, one of the marks of a decent human being.” – John Connolly, “The Book of Lost Things.”
You may be wondering why a small-town librarian is writing about such a topic. As a librarian, I took an oath to protect and ensure literature and learning is accessible to all in my community.
The Library Bill of Rights can be found online at www.ala.org/advocacy/intfreedom/librarybill, and this bill of rights highlights the importance of libraries to provide access to resources not just regardless of race, religion, orientation, creed, color, etc., but because of those things.
All humans have a right to feel included, seen and understood. Ensuring all individuals are represented does not only mean we are ensuring that all can find a connection to someone like themselves, but also when we read or watch stories that are different from our own, we increase our ability to have empathy for others.
If history has taught us anything, those most known for caring about others did not only show concern for those like them, but for all people, and at times especially those different from themselves. When we neglect to think of others, we run the risk of losing our ability to have compassion and increase our chances of becoming focused only on oneself.
I would hate to have a world full of people just like me; that would be rather frustrating and boring for everyone.
“Those who deny freedom to others, deserve it not for themselves.” – Abraham Lincoln.
When we cross the line deciding what is appropriate for another to read, we are stating that our freedom is more important than their freedom. In managing our freedoms, we must also remember that suggesting the elimination of one person’s thoughts could in-turn open the door for another to suggest the elimination of your ideas and beliefs.
“Diversity is about all of us and about us having to figure out how to walk through this world together.” – Jacqueline Woodson.
I will leave you with these final thoughts. I know as humans we are going to make mistakes. I know that hurt and trauma change us, and often change our thoughts and behaviors. I understand that the harshness of life affects us all differently, and that I can in no way understand the complexities of what those different than me undergo.
What I can do is extend compassion and have empathy. I can say, “I don’t know what ____ feels like, but I can listen (without judgment) and I make it a point to learn more about that topic to better understand you.”
I can politely agree to disagree with someone and share that while I may disagree it does not mean I am right, and you are wrong. It does not mean that what you feel is invalid. We are all here together, so why don’t we learn to accept each other in love and kindness.
I can choose to not read things that offend, hurt, or are not aligned with my beliefs. That hurts no one. I can also choose to purposely read and learn about another person to expand my ability to have empathy.
In the essence of Fred Rogers and Bob Ross, I am happy you are here. I am happy you exist. You are special by just being you, and there is no one else like you. We can turn these mistakes into something beautiful, like a happy little accident.
Each year libraries across the United States celebrate and educate during what is known as Banned Book Week. We are celebrating the freedom we each have to read what we want and educating about the importance of maintaining our freedom to choose and have access to materials.
So, Sept. 18-24, celebrate with us. Read a book that inspires, connects, or educates you or ask library staff to share book titles with you that are often challenged and read one of those. You may be surprised to find one of your favorites on the list.
“An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.” – Martin Luther King Jr.