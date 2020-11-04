Lake County is hosting an Alternative Concepts Public Workshop for the Hooks Street Alternative Corridor Evaluation Nov. 16, 5:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m., in the Clermont Room at the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center, located at 3700 S. Highway 27 in Clermont.
The purpose of this study is to develop and evaluate proposed transportation options on a new alignment from Hancock Road to Hartle Road (CR 455) within the City of Clermont in southeast Lake County. The project is approximately 1.4 miles in length.
The open-house style public workshop will present alternative transportation improvement concepts and provide residents and interested persons an opportunity to express their views concerning the social, economic and environmental impacts of the proposed changes.
Attendees will have opportunity to ask questions and offer input to the study team. There will be no formal presentation, though a project PowerPoint presentation will run continuously throughout the evening. The workshop displays and PowerPoint presentation will be posted to the study website, which can be accessed at www.HooksStreetStudy.com, within one week after the workshop.
Safe social distancing practices as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be implemented throughout the public meeting.
For more information, contact Seth Lynch, Public Works Department, at 352-253-9052 or slynch@lakecountyfl.gov.