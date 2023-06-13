Diners at Puddle Jumpers restaurant in downtown Tavares get an up-close look at why the town is nicknamed “America’s Seaplane City.”
“Depending on the weather, you can see six to 10 seaplanes take off and land in a day,” said owner Jon Aramino.
Located just off Lake Dora, Puddle Jumpers’ back patio overlooks Tavares’ seaplane base.
Aramino went to high school in Tavares and thought it was the perfect location to make his lifelong dream of owning a restaurant a reality.
Aramino has a long history of owning and managing restaurants. He worked as a restaurant manager at Chili’s Grill and Bar for several years and then became a banquet manager at Walt Disney World. While at Disney, Aramino managed corporate events at Coronado Springs Resort and other resorts around the property.
Aramino made the jump from Disney into restaurant ownership in 2015.
Puddle Jumpers offers American fare with a twist. The menu includes signature burgers, sandwiches and classic pub favorites. Though the restaurant is known for American menu selections, Aramino says people rave about the “best fish and chips our customers have ever had.”
Other notable dishes include the B’s Knees burger, a beef patty topped with bacon, chipotle black raspberry sauce, and brie cheese. Another popular menu item is the Gosh Jam It Burger, made with caramelized onion and bacon jam with goat cheese.
Puddle Jumpers also pays homage to the local area. Several dishes include seaplane terms, and the Tavares Bulldog Burger was created with a recipe from local high school students.
Aramino also uses his corporate event experience for those wishing to hold private parties.
Aramino found that the difference between working with a big corporate chain and owning his own restaurant lies in the freedom to make business decisions.
“There are a lot of things that are important to the guests, and we don’t have to go through corporate to make any of those changes,” said Aramino.
Just recently, he made upgrades to the indoor and outdoor bar tops. He also plans to cover the back patio to shield guests from sun and rain—but assures guests will still enjoy the current view of the lake.
The restaurant offers online ordering too.
Guests can visit Puddle Jumpers at 111 West Ruby Street in Tavares. They are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Guests interested in scheduling a private part can contact Aramino at info@puddlejumperslakeside.com.