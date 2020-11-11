8 Mario Andretti: Legendary driver to serve as grand marshal
10 Michelin Pilot Challenge: Race features top-notch cars and drivers
11 Lamborghini Super Trofeo: Single-make series offers plenty of excitement
14 Twelve Hours of Sebring: Plenty on the line in this year's endurance classic
18 Hidden History of Sebring Raceway: ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard once competed
20 Sebring Hall of Fame: St. James, Guthrie among inductees
22 Pipo Derani: Brazilian ace shooting for 3rd straight 12 Hours victory
23 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge: Porsche-only series always provides strong racing