LAKE PLACID - The deadline to order tickets for the Ragin' Cajun fundraiser for Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce is approaching on Monday, Feb. 13.
Ragin' Cajun will be from 6-10 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Barn at Paso Fino, 3501 Paso Fino Drive, Lake Placid. This date night event features a low country boil dinner and dance with music provided by the Lee Alcorn Band.
Cut-off to purchase tickets is 4 p.m., Monday, said Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Bush. "We can accept payment by phone and have their tickets at the check-in the night of the event," she said.
Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased at the Chamber Office, 18 N. Oak Ave., or call 863-465-4331.
Bush said they also have VIP tickets available and they include a reserved table with upgraded decorations and location, two drink tickets per person and priority buffet service. Prices are $550 for a table of six; $650 for a table of eight; and $750 for a table of 10.
The low country boil menu will consist of crawfish, peel and eat shrimp, gumbo and gourmet cupcakes provided by AdventHealth Lake Placid. There will be a cash bar. Door prizes will also be provided.
Proceeds from this event will benefit the chamber who helps the community.