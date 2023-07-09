Business owners Daisy Ray and Mike Pitcher tackled not one, but two new business grand openings all at one time last Saturday, July 1, in Sebring.
Fortunately for Ray and Pitcher, the two businesses are side by side under the same roof and the grand openings took place at the same time from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This husband and wife team has been living in Avon Park for the past two years and decided to open up shop in Sebring
Ray Van Designs, located at 3954 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, is a new business idea designed to expand a person’s creativity and experiment with their imagination. They offer a comprehensive service ideal for all people with specialty paints, chalk paints, and mineral paints.
In addition, this business offers customers the opportunity to be an artist as they offer painting classes for any age. Making it a perfect activity for friends, family, couples, or individuals.
These classes can be taken by people who have experience, as well as those who want to learn or who are looking to recreate their minds by doing a fun activity among friends. In addition, Ray Van Designs has a studio workshop and private study time where they store all the necessary material for this activity. Therefore, a person doesn’t need to bring any material, just the desire to learn something new and have fun doing it.
They have a line of special plasters that allow the person to recreate incredible imitation finishes. They work with stencils and show how to cast molds and even re-wire old lamps. Ray can show a customer how to make a sign, candle, wreath or create decoupage.
Ray Van Designs also repairs antique furniture and family heirlooms. They can help breathe new life into a piece of furniture.
Ray is an artistic soul. She not only revives old furniture with accents using paint and other materials, she designs wall coverings and teaches a class in furniture stressing and accessing. Customers can purchase vintage furniture and antiques that are available to give a different touch to a home.
Ray Van Designs has different digital designs, arts and crafts projects, crafts, embroidery, and much more.
“Here you will find a friendly person and a friendly business,” Ray said.
Ray Van Designs is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday; and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday. To learn more about the business, go to their website daisyray@rayvandesigns.com.
“I’m excited and happy because I’m a very spontaneous person and that’s what I do here. And I like to make things happen and with my business, I can help the community,” Ray said.
Highlands News-Sun staff John Guerra contributed to this story.