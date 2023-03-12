AVON PARK – The bats of the Avon Park Red Devils (5-3) baseball team pummeled the Clewiston Tigers on Friday night at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park with a 13-hit barrage capped off with a game ending grand slam for a 14-1 win.
Lost in the offensive production was the pitching performance by Eric Harrison, who pitched a complete six inning game, giving up just one run on two hits, striking out nine while walking none with the exception of a hit batter for the win.
Avon Park scored in all six innings, starting with two in the first inning in which Brad Benton drove in the first run with a single and later scored on a wild pitch to give the Red Devils a 2-0 lead.
Benton also singled in the bottom of the second inning to drive in Nick Rowe to extend Avon Park’s lead to 3-0.
After Clewiston scored a run in the top of the third, Avon Park answered in the bottom of the third as KJ Massey scored on an error by Clewiston’s right fielder on a flyball hit by Avon Park’s Kaden Bryant to regain their three run lead, 4-1, after three innings.
The Red Devils widened their lead in the bottom of the fourth with three consecutive hits to produce two runs to start the inning. Giovanni Perez led off with a single into right center, Brad Benton singled into center with Perez advancing to third. Both Perez and Benton scored on a single to center by Jalan Gordon to give the Red Devils a 6-1 lead after four innings.
Avon Park added three more runs in the bottom of the fifth as Nick Rowe led off with a single into right center, Ja’marion Davis reached after being hit by a pitch and Rowe scored on a double by Giovanni Perez into deep center field to make the score 7-1.
Davis scored on a passed ball and Perez was driven home on a infield single by Jalan Gordon as the Red Devils finished the fifth inning with a 9-1 lead.
Kaden Bryant led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a double into left centerfield, about the same time the first drops of participation could be felt on the field. With one out, Ja’marion Davis singled home Bryant to make the score 10-1 as a misty drizzle started to pick up intensity.
Giovanni Perez nearly ended the game on the mercy rule with a homerun down the right field line that went a few feet foul. Instead, he singled and Benton followed with a walk to load the bases, brining Gordon to the plate.
After fouling a couple of pitches, Gordon crushed the ball over the right field fence for a grand slam to end the game with Avon Park winning 14-1.
Perez led the Red Devils with four hits with Benton and Gordon each getting three. Gordon led the team with seven runs batted in (all done in the final three innings).
Avon Park will play in the Sebring Spring Break Tournament, playing Riverview Sarasota on Monday at 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday against John Carroll Catholic at 2 p.m.