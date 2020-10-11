SEBRING — In times when social distancing is encouraged, two local Realtors have no problem adhering to it while taking a little time to do some bass fishing on Lake Jackson, a 3,200-acre clear lake in Sebring.
Maureen Cool and Jeanny Campbell, of RE/MAX Realty Plus, describe themselves as “master-mind buddies.”
“We get together often over breakfast and a good cafe con leche at Ranchero Cafe Restaurant in downtown Sebring, to share ideas, brainstorm about real estate, how to best market some properties, how to serve customers and fellow Realtors better,” Cool said.
“A few times we had to get a little close in the bass boat while I helped Maureen take the hook off tree branches she kept snagging. Frankly, she caught all the fish while sitting down, relaxed with her legs crossed, lightly setting the hook; who fishes like that – really?!” Campbell said while giggling.
The duo are friendly competitors with each other in a fun empowering way, (except in a bass boat). “There’s plenty of business for all of us,” Campbell said.
The pandemic has not affected the local real estate market. The pair have been tracking the residential market consistently on a weekly basis since the “stay-at-home order” was issued in March.
According to the local Multiple Listing Service (MLS), on a weekly basis there are about 35 to 40 new residential listings come on the market, between 60 and 75 new contracts go pending and there are about 50 to 60 closings.
“This is one of the strongest markets I’ve experienced in my real estate career, however, on a weekly basis we see an average of 25 price reductions. It is still a price-driven market,” Campbell said.
In Highlands County, a slow down in the market has not been experienced since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been an influx of buyers coming from coastal neighbors, South Florida, from the northern friends and even from local folks who are taking advantage of the historical low interest rates to upsize and upgrade to bigger homes. Of course, there are always retirees and empty nesters who are downsizing.
“We are fortunate to live in Highlands County, with so many lakes to enjoy fishing, water skiing, kayaking, stand-up paddle board or just swimming. We’re so lucky to have a beautiful 10-mile multi-purpose sidewalk around Lake Jackson where you can go biking and walking. And within a few miles, we have Highlands Hammock State Park, one of the most beautiful parks in the State of Florida to enjoy nature at its finest.”
When these two ladies are not listing or selling property, look out on Lake Jackson you just might see them reeling in a big one.
Cool and Campbell have been selling Highlands County for a combined total of over 60 years. They can be reached at RE/MAX Realty Plus 809 US 27 S., Sebring; 863-385-0077.