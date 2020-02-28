Time is running out to register your child for 5 days of Fishing and Boating during Spring Break, March 16 - 20, 2020 from 8:30am-4:30pm.
Boys and Girls ages 9-15 will be given their own rod, reel and tackle box filled with tackle to use during the week and take home to keep. Once trained, participants will set out onto Flag Lake piloting their own boats for a great fishing experience.
Training includes how to fish, fish biology, catch and release techniques, fish habitats, boating safety and navigation, oaring and trolling motor operation, bait and lure preferences, bag limits, rod and reel assembly, types of knots, casting technique, cast nets, fish cleaning, and water quality testing.
Competitive events will include: Fishing Tournaments, Rowing Competitions, and Casting Contests. At the end of the week, your child will treat their families to a Fish Fry and fishing on the lake.
Tuition for the week is $225 including meals ($215 if paid by cash or check). Class size will be limited to assure personalized instruction. Acceptance will be on a first come – first served basis.
This program is presented by The Florida Scrub-Jay Consortium in partnership with Fish Florida, Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Youth Conservation Center Network.
For further information and reserve your place, contact Bruce Brown at info@scrubjaytrail.org, 352-429-5566 or visit www.scrubjaytrail.org