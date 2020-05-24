This home is located at 745 Lemans Drive in Sebring. It is listed at $149,900 and is being offered by The Elliott Team with Keller Williams Realty.
This is an awesome remodeled Sebring Country Estates home. It sits on a large corner lot that is privacy fenced and perfect for kids and/or pets.
Don't judge this house by its cover — the inside has been extensively remodeled. It is a nice open floor plan with a stunning kitchen boasting white multi-level cabinets, stone accent wall and back splash, and a large wine rack hanging over the long breakfast bar that overlooks the dining room and living room. This breakfast bar will serve as the perfect buffet when you are entertaining or meal prepping.
The French doors not only allow a bunch of natural light in as well as lead to the screened back porch and back yard.
The spacious master bedroom has a private bath. Both the master bath and the guest bathroom feature new white vanities.
The large laundry room can also serve as a great mud room.
The backyard offers tons of space. There is a big storage shed and cement patio that is perfect for a fire-pit and roasting marshmallows in cooler weather. There is also an attached carport parking.
This is an awesome value for this remodeled home. Contact The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty at 863-658-3780, or call Mandy Elliott at 863-273-2861 or Norm Elliott at 863-443-0480.