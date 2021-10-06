It’s almost time for Lake Idamere Park in Tavares to transform into a forest filled with magical 17th-century attractions, from jousters to jesters, majesty and maidens, fire breathers and fairies, when the Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire returns Nov. 6–7 and Nov. 13–14.
The tiny fairies of the shire need places to rest during the festival and are counting on creative community members to build their fantastical forest homes. Builders will be entered for a chance to win tickets to the Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire and other exclusive prizes.
All fairy house entries should be dropped off at any United Southern Bank brank in Lake County by 4 p.m. on Oct. 29. The winner will be announced on Nov. 2.
For information about the competition, including contest rules and the registration form, visit https://lakerenfaire.com/fairy-house-competition.
To purchase event tickets in advance, visit https://lakerenfaire.com/tickets.