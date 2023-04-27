PORT CHARLOTTE – ReptiDay on May 13, is the one-day version of the events presented by Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States.
ReptiDay will feature everything that Repticon’s two-day shows offer, all packed into a single day. This family-oriented, fun-filled event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. Breeder-vendors are always willing to teach in their field of herpetology.
Guests can also shop for a new family pet among the hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders, and small exotic animals. ReptiDay Port Charlotte is also the perfect place for them to get merchandise, cages, supplies, and both live and frozen feeders, as well as to get expert advice about caring for their new household member.
This event, held at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, offers great family entertainment which is suitable for all ages and for a very diverse range of enthusiasts.
Show hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 13. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. To purchase tickets or for more information about the show, visit the website at https://repticon.com/reptiday-port-charlotte/.