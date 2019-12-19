Penny Kocarek, treasurer of the Republican Party of Highlands Count said, “We believe in the moniker, ‘Plan, Promote and Partnership’ to get things done.” That motto worked well as hundreds and hundreds of brand new toys were collected via the Republican Party’s leadership, the charity of 18 local businesses and the distribution work of the COPS ADAPT Unit of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
The following businesses served as drop-off locations for toys: Taylor Rental, CrossFit Sebring, Highlands County Road & Bridge, Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, Fitness Factory, Jim’s Import Yard, Jim’s Auto Salvage, Yarbrough Tire Service, Heartland National Bank/US27, Dollar General/Lunsford Rd., Fitness4You, Schooni’s, Mr. Sammy’s Pizza, Heartland National Bank/Lake Placid, Bagwell Lumber, Heartland National Bank/Avon Park, Dr. Khurana/Stryker Rd. & Hwy 27.
The toys were then delivered to the Highlands County Republican Party headquarters on Sparta Road in Sebring. The team of the COPS Adapt Unit pulled up with their truck to take the gifts and have them separated by the Police Explorer Unit. From there, the COPS ADAPT (Achieving Diversity & Public Trust) team delivered them to area youngsters. Lt. Tyrone Tyson said, “Because of our close work in various areas of the county we are the best to deliver these toys to the kids who really are in need.”
The Unit was begun by sheriff Paul Blackman in 2018 via a grant. It consists of a lieutenant, sergeant and four deputies. They focus on using bicycles and foot patrols to increase engagement with residents on the Southside of Avon Park, Washington Heights in Sebring and Highway Park in Lake Placid. They become engaged with the youth and identify people in need of basic necessities and then to facilitate getting those needs met. The also work to get guns off the streets and identify criminals.
Party members, the Sheriff Deputies and the public were at the Republican Headquarters Saturday afternoon. They were greeted by Santa and enjoyed a luncheon treat with desserts to die for, prior to loading the truck with the presents which will be delivered prior to Christmas day by the sheriff officers.
The partnership indeed was a way to make things happen by people who care. It will bring a Merry Christmas to lots of needy children as well as make our county a better place to live.