SEBRING — Lake Denton Drive residents will now have a wire field fence between their road and the multi-use path on Panther Parkway.
As Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. reported to the Highlands News-Sun, although residents had requested a 6-foot-tall galvanized chain link fence, with top rails, they can’t afford to pay for it.
A chain link fence would cost $15,000-$20,000 more to install than the field fence the county had budgeted, Howerton said, and the county would insist on having them pay to maintain it.
When County Administrator Randy Vosburg reported on the matter to commissioners at last week’s meeting, he said they couldn’t get the residents — approximately 15 of them — to agree to, even among themselves, on a type of fence, maintenance cost and an agreement with the county to pay for it.
“The last request, and we had people on both sides of the fence — pun intended — they wanted the county to incur the additional cost,” Vosburg said. “They also wanted the county to be responsible for maintenance.”
Given that, he said, the county would go ahead with the field fence, as budgeted, at a cost of $5,400 for that section.
When Vosburg asked if commissioners had any questions, Commission Chair Ron Handley said, “I think we’re all clear on the fence deal.”
When county commissioners last talked about the request of Lake Denton residents for more than a field fence between their road and the Parkway’s multi-use path, commissioners’ consensus was not to foot the bill for the extra cost either to install or maintain the requested chain link fence.
Residents wanted more than that, too: Vegetation against the fence as a buffer between them and the roadway.
Howerton advised commissioners against that: High winds would bring down a chain link fence, and vegetation against it would ensure that.
“Absolutely no on the hedge,” Commission Chair Ron Handley said at the time. “That’s a maintenance nightmare.”
Residents at two other spots had made arrangements with the county. One resident paid the extra cost to put up a wood-slat privacy fence, on their own property, with an agreement to have the resident pay full cost to maintain and replace it in the future.
The other situation was with Crystal Lake Club. The golf course manufactured-home community paid, collectively, the full cost of a chain link fence along their frontage to the Parkway, on their property, with no help from the county.