Twenty tons of trash headed to the Highlands County Landfill last Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23, as the result of a massive Earth Day community clean up in Leisure Lakes in Lake Placid.
During a ‘Keep Lake Placid Beautiful’ project headed by Kristen Smoyer, owner of Lake June Pontoon Rentals, together with the Greater Leisure Lakes Civic Association, all sorts of debris were picked up in Leisure Lakes. Huge dump trailers were parked ready to be loaded with discarded tires, metal, furniture, old mattresses, and lots of nasty stuff. Golf carts, all-terrain vehicles, pickups, and trailers full of junk were out and about on the highways, byways, even the waterways.
Leisure Lakes is a peaceful community northwest of the Town of Lake Placid. It has many roads out in the boonies where inconsiderate people dump things. So, for the second time in the past two years, Smoyer and her employees organized this cleanup weekend which coincided with national Earth Day.
To reward the 133 plus volunteers who participated, raffle tickets were handed out depending on the number of trash bags, old tires, and other things dropped off at the temporary site on Miller Road. Millie Mathew representing the homeowner’s association oversaw dispensing the tickets.
The drawings for more than $5,000 worth of merchandise, gift cards, oil changes, supplies, and more will take place from 12-4 p.m., April 29, at Dock 633’s patio area on Lake June Road. All the prizes were donated by local businesses. Winners do not have to be present to claim their prizes.
In addition to raffle tickets, residents and volunteers were treated to hot dogs, ice cream and drinks served by the Redneck Brat Club, a new type of food truck eatery. Food is served from a pontoon boat. By the way, Brat Club doesn’t refer to unruly kids – it stands for bratwurst. Pulled pork sandwiches were available as well.
One family, the Turners, showed up with their side-by-side, an off-road vehicle, overflowing with junk. Cristi and Bailey Turner brought their three small children, Kagen, Kendall, and Braylee along with them. They bragged that they all have lived in Leisure Lakes their whole life.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office greatly assisted with the clean-up efforts as well. Deputies Vance Pope and Jeff Turner along with a group of trustees from the jail filled an entire construction trailer with debris. They headed directly to the landfill twice for unloading. The third trailer load was offloaded at the collection site.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC) also supplied equipment and volunteers. They concentrated on stuff they found on the shores of Lake June. FWC biologist Jamie Henry, along with volunteers from the Lake Wales Ridge Rangers, helped on both days. They even found an abandoned old 18-foot boat along with more than 1,000 pounds of other things that don’t belong in the lakes.
Linda and Bob Hudon participated two years ago and were eager to pitch in again in the project. They have lived in Leisure Lakes for 29 years. Out near Redbird Road, they filled six trash bags and found an old camper trailer tire. Millie Mathew handed them seven raffle tickets for the drawing. They then drove off to reload their ATV.
Those involved in the venture were given bright orange safety vests to wear. The vests had “Keep Highlands County Beautiful” printed on them.
Leisure Lakes Civic Association president, Mike Sorenson and vice-president Bill Miller pitched in, along with many association members. The clean-up event was well-planned. Years ago, miles and miles of roads were paved by developers. Today most of those properties are owned by Lake Wales Ridge (State of Florida) and are being preserved for nature. So, these seldom traveled areas often become illegal dumping sites.
In addition to local residents, many of Kristen Smoyer’s friends came to Lake Placid to help. Erin Brown drove from Tampa. Gemma Weston came all the way from New Zealand. Jeremy Printer and his two young girls were from Sebastian. Well-known retired doctor Tito Rivero brought in a huge trailer load of tree limbs.
Anyone wishing to join the Greater Leisure Lakes Civic Association can contact Mike Sorenson at 863 243 3440. It’s only $20 for the dues. Lake June Pontoons can be reached at 863-243-3440. They rent water crafts for use on Lake June, Lake Henry, and Lake Carrie.