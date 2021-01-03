SEBRING — Monday, Dec. 28 was an exciting day for the dedicated team at Lakeshore Manor at Lake Jackson. Their first residents were moving in, ready to start 2021 in their beautiful new home.
“Lakeshore Manor is a 78-bed community offering independent and assisted living,” said Tina Thompson, family advisor. “We have some really unique activities, including a sewing room, separate activity room, a theater and even a billiards room.”
One of the huge features at Lakeshore Manor is that they have a generator that covers 100% of the building. That means all the elevators, air conditioning and kitchen areas will always be available to the residents if the power goes out. The state only requires a certain square footage be covered by a generator based on the number of residents in a facility, but Lakeshore Manor will remain fully functional.
“We are really excited. Miss Sally is the first to move in. The dietary team is making their very first meal here today; spaghetti and meatballs for lunch,” Thompson said.
The red carpet was literally rolled out for the first resident, Sally Cornvet. Christmas trees in teal and peach graced the lobby. The inviting fireplace warmed the room on the cool morning.
“I was a military wife for over 20 years. My husband was in the Marines and unfortunately he passed away right after he left the military. He was only 39. We had just settled in northern Virginia. I was left to raise four boys by myself.
“I retired from the school system after 24 years and, after visiting with a cousin in Florida, decided to do the snowbird route for a while from the Melbourne area. My son moved to Sebring and when visiting him, I fell in love with Highlands County.”
Miss Sally has been living at a sister facility, The Manor at Lake Jackson, as she had suffered an injury and needed some assistance. She is now doing well and is living in a lovely one bedroom apartment in the independent living section. Her unit overlooks Lake Jackson.
“I feel good and have had a full life, with its twists and turns. God has been good. These people are very caring and this is now my new home,” she said.
Danny Brake was another new resident moving in on Dec. 28th. His former wife, Paulette, and their daughter, Carmen, drove to Sebring up from Key West to make sure Danny was settled into his new home.
“Back in 2016, Danny had some health issues and was in a rehab facility in Key West. We needed to find somewhere for him to live and care for him. When I made, I think, the 27th call, I finally found the Manor at Lake Jackson,” Carmen said.
“We brought him up here by ambulance and he was at the Manor until October of 2019. He left and tried to function back in the real world, but quickly wanted to go back home. Unfortunately, there were no beds available. He was able to move back in March of 2020. Now he’s able to move into his new home at Lakeshore Manor.”
The family had not been able to visit Danny since he moved in March of 2020 due to COVID-19 and the lockdowns at assisted living residences. They were excited to help him move in and decorate his new home.