SEBRING – Several churches gathered together at the Sebring International Raceway to observe Easter Sunday in an event called Resurrection at the Raceway.
Hundreds arrived at the event bringing their own chairs and or blankets to sit in front of a stage across from Sebring Raceways Midway area. They would listen to pastors from Wings of Faith Church and Grace Bible Church. The event opened up with a concert the worship service then an Easter message from Dustin Woods with Grace Bible Church.
Coloring pictures and crayons were presented to the children to keep them busy during the service.