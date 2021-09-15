On Sept. 17, 1787, the U.S. Constitution was signed. To commemorate the momentous occasion, The Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate “Constitution Week” every year, an event started in 1955.
Local cha¡pters gather at 4 p.m. E.S.T. every year to celebrate “Bells Across America.”
Here in Lake County, the public is invited to join the Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, 3:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, on the porch of the Eustis Historical Society, 536 North Bay St., Eustis
The occasion is open to the public.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please contact June Perry at: spooker15@aol.com