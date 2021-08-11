Robert C. Saffold Jr
.Robert Calvin Saffold Sr. transitioned peacefully with grace and dignity, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, in Lakewood, Florida. He was 91. Robert was born on Nov. 12, 1929, in Okeechobee, Florida to his parents Hattie Caldwell and Jonas Collins. He was one of six children. His siblings were Edward Saffold, Alberta Pearson, O’Neal Pearson, Bernice Lewis, and his only surviving sister, Geraldine Bethel of Fort Myers, Florida. Robert was raised in a Christian home by his late aunt Jesse Saffold and her late husband Will Saffold — members of the Church of God. Robert was an elder at Bountiful Blessings Church of God when he transitioned.
His chosen career was in education. He had a passion for music and educating children. He loved to dance and was great at it.
Robert mentored and tutored community youth and ran the Washington Heights Youth Center.
While attending Bethune Cookman College (University now), Robert pledged the fraternity of Omega Psi Phi Incorporated, whose motto is “Friendship is essential to the Soul.” He was a friend to many and held friendship in high esteem. An activist and a visionary community leader, Robert employed foresight, thoughtful resource management and planning skills to achieve long lasting improvements in infrastructure and social change. Robert was affectionately called a tireless model of enthusiasm. As a result of his efforts, students received bookbags for school and school supplies; the community celebrated Juneteenth; children and adults learned and played golf; roads in rural areas got paved; streetlights were erected; high school children played competitive basketball; children received gift cards during Christmas; a church was built and prospered; the community learned, traveled, and had fun.
For recreation and to remain fit, he enjoyed playing golf. He played golf every Sunday until his health prohibited him from enjoying the sport. He was the first African American man in Highlands County to host annual golf tournaments and was later inducted into the African American National Hall of Fame for Golfers.
He served in the Korean War from 1951-1953. He received a GI bill and attended Bethune Cookman College in Daytona, Florida. It was there at Bethune Cookman College that he met and married his only wife, Bernice Jackson, from Jacksonville, Florida.
Bernice and Bobby had two children that he leaves behind to mourn: Robert Calvin Saffold Jr. and Susan Michelle Saffold. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Janei A. Dorsey, Brittany E. Saffold, and Candace L. Monroe; his granddaughter, Kelsey C. Monroe, preceded him in death. He also leaves two great-grandchildren, Kelsyn P. Dorsey, and Lailah C. Young. He also leaves his niece and caregiver, Carolyn McKinnon from Sarasota, Florida, and her three children; his nephew, Calvin Williams, and wife, Edwina Williams, of Sebring, Florida; his niece, Valencia and husband, Don Mitchell, their two children, and their two grandchildren from Cocoa Beach, Florida. Lastly, and certainly not least, he leaves a host of nephews and nieces in Fort Myers, Florida. He also leaves his church family and a host of friends.
Robert served the community through The Rotary Club, Florida Sportsman Association, Sunshine State Amateur Golf Association, Bethune Cookman University Alum, Champions of Children Organization, Juneteenth annual organizer, Florida Classic Annual Trip organizer, Boys and Girls Club, board member for HUD and Elder of Bountiful Blessings, Church of God.
Service will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at Bountiful Blessings Church of God, 820 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., with Bishop Umah Miller, senior pastor, officiating. Floral arrangements are accepted at Swann’s Mortuary, 500 Lemon Ave., Sebring, FL 33870.