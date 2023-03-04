AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils baseball team (3-2) bats were baffled on Friday night in a 7-0 loss in which the Lake Wales Highlanders (5-0) teamed up to no-hit the Red Devils at Charles R. Head Field in Avon Park.
The evening started on a positive note as both teams honored 4-year-old Rosalie Curtis, who is the 2023 Heartland Courageous Kid. When Rosalie was 3 years old, she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and is currently receiving treatments. Present with her parents, Aaron and Brittanee Curtis, Rosalie threw out the first pitch for the game.
The game started as a classic pitcher’s duel with Jaret King taking the mound for the Red Devils and Gage Chandley for the Highlanders.
Both pitchers kept the other team scoreless for the first three innings. Chandley not giving up a hit and striking out eight while King held the Highlanders to just two hits, both singles in the first and second inning.
The Highlanders broke through in the top of the fourth inning, Carson Henrikson sliced a fly ball into left field for a double and reached third on a passed ball. Henrikson later scored on a flair fly ball by Landon Rubio to right field that dropped in no man’s land to put the Highlander’s up 1-0 after four innings.
Lake Wales added three more runs in the top of the fifth, the highlight being a monster blast by Simon Scharff over the scoreboard in left field that made the score 3-0 at the time. A double by Rubio drove in the third run to make the score 4-0.
Chandley finished the fifth inning, still shutting out the Red Devils and pitching a perfect game and ringing up 13 Red Devils on strikeouts.
The six inning brought bad, good and worse. The bad being that the Highlanders scored twice more to increase their lead to 6-0. The good was in the bottom of the sixth as Avon Park broke up the perfect game as three walks loaded the bases with one out.
The worse being that Lake Wales changed pitchers and the next two Red Devil batters struck out to end the threat, leaving Avon Park still hitless and scoreless.
Lake Wales added another run in the seventh to make the score 7-0.
A diving catch by the Highlanders centerfielder on a Eric Harrison flyball into right center helped to preserve the no-hitter and the Lake Wales win.
Offensively, Harrison was the only Avon Park batter who did not strikeout at least twice, he flied out each time, for the Red Devils.
Avon Park will be away at Sebring on Tuesday and Lake Placid on Thursday before hosting Clewiston on Friday.