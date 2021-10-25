SEBRING — Firefighters, EMS, law enforcement and their support staff will get fresh-grilled barbecue this Thursday, for the sixth year in a row.
Last year they served 300 meals, said Debra Weiser, secretary of the Sebring Sunrise Rotary Club, and may have more this year, as they deliver to emergency responders’ substations throughout the county.
Four years ago, they set up their smokers, pop-up tents, tables and coolers in the back parking lot of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, behind the then-new administration building. This Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will find them at the Fireman’s Pavilion at the Highlands County Fairgrounds.
This year’s event corresponds to National First Responders Appreciation Day, which was designated as Oct. 28 in 2017 to recognize the men and women who make it their business to take immediate action when disaster strikes. Examples include those firefighters, police, paramedics and others who rushed toward Lower Manhattan and/or into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, to deal with a terrorist act or those in Highlands County who rushed on Jan. 23, 2019, to the scene of an active shooter at the former SunTrust Bank in Sebring.
“Whether you’ve had your own emergency or not, it’s not hard to understand and appreciate the dangerous and difficult work they do,” states the entry at nationaltoday.com/national-first-responders-day.
The day, it states, honors the firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and all those who are first on the scene in stressful situations. The barbecue lunches each year, Weiser said, are a small way of saying, “thank you.”
Each meal has a pulled pork sandwich from pork butts smoked by Rotarian Greg Griffin, along with potato salad, homemade baked beans, a cookie and a drink.
Last year, Rotary District 6890 recognized it as the Service Project of the Year, and Rotary District Governor Deborah Williams is expected to attend and assist this year.
“We have a great bunch of Rotarians, from our County Tax Collector to our Highlands School District Superintendent,” Weiser said. “This is our favorite service project and we love doing it.”