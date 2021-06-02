LAKE PLACID — A pair of championship teams were crowned last Tuesday night. Duda Sod defeated Precision Auto Parts 9-2 as it won the 11 and 12-year-old “O” Zone league. Meanwhile, Joe’s Trees beat Lake Placid Noon Rotary 12-9 but Rotary still claimed the 7- and 8-year-olds coached pitch title.
Joe’s Trees came out swinging in the first inning. Shawn Greathouse led off with a hit and he came around to score.
After a strikeout, Aidan Ruelas and Lane Cody smacked back-to-back hits. Ruelas scored on a home run while Cody was driven in by Adrian Lopez.
Rotary responded in the bottom half as a two-run homer by Balboa Davis scored him and Bryson Hunt, who reached on a single earlier, made it 3-2 through one.
Joe’s Trees got those two runs back as Burkley Malone and Greathouse scored off singles the following frame. Rotary closed the gap again with base hits and runs by Kyle Miller and Jaden Garduno.
After a quiet top of the third, Rotary claimed the lead with a three-run inning off the bats of Paxton Smith plus Hunt and Balboa Davis to make it 7-5.
However, Malone, Declan Followell, Greathouse and Joe Iglesias rattled off four two-out hits for a three-run inning of their own in the fourth for an 8-7 Joe’s Trees lead.
Rotary couldn’t get any runs across in the bottom of the fourth and Joe’s Trees built on its lead in the fifth as it recorded five straight hits and three more runs to make it 11-7.
After another scoreless frame for Rotary, Joe’s Trees scored one more insurance run in the top of the sixth thanks to Ruelas and Cody.
Balboa Davis and Quinn Levine both hit and scored to start a rally for Rotary in the sixth. After an Adrick Martinez hit, Joe’s Trees set down its opponent in order for a 12-9 victory.
Joe’s Trees might have celebrated winning the game but Rotary celebrated winning a championship as it claimed the 7- and 8-year-old coached pitch.
Rotary coach Derek Davis said he’s won the championship several times now.
Meanwhile, Duda Sod claimed a tight grasp of the lead in the first inning against Precision Auto Parts.
The designated visitors, Duda Sod posted a four-run top of the first. Owen Mielke led off with a single and two stolen bases. After a two straight out, Easton Duncan smacked a double for the 1-0 lead.
Landon Corby then walked and advanced to second followed by a single by Aiden Martinez. Corby and Duncan scored, Martinez eventually came around on the basepaths as he swiped home on a passed ball.
Precision tried to respond in the bottom of the first as Myles Prescott led off with a single. After JR Smith grounded out, Maxton White walked and both runners moved up on steals. A single by Lowry Dean scored Prescott from third. Maxton was tagged out near home to end the inning with his team only plating one run.
Another two-out rally by Duda pushed the lead to 7-1. Mielke and Drake Sapp drew a pair of walks to start it. Then triple by Gage Stegman scored both runners and an Easton Duncan single plated Stegman for the six-run lead through 1.5 innings.
Cole Walker drew a free pass in the bottom of the second and came around to score to make it 7-2. Precision still threatened with Bella Conklin and Cobin Cody reaching on walks. Unfortunately, Zane Coom struck out to end the inning and stranded both runners.
Duda Sod tacked on two more runs in the third as Khaden Cortez walked and Kale Wirick singled to lead off the inning. Both runners came around to score and Dud Sod led 9-2.
Precision couldn’t mount a comeback as Taylon White struck out to start the inning, Prescott then walked but Smith flew out to left field and Maxton White hit into an unassisted putout by the first baseman.
After the 9-2 victory, Duda Sod celebrated its championship with a trophy ceremony. Coach Justin Duncan said he’s won it before but, while it’s good to win, it’s not the only thing.
Justin Duncan emphasized while winning always feels good, it’s just as important to know how to lose and how to receive or react to losses. He only made a simple request to his team this season.
“I didn’t care if we won or lost,” said Duncan. “I didn’t care about the score. As long as we had a good attitude, good sportsmanship, showed up and played hard. That’s all I asked.”