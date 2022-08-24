AVON PARK — The 2022-2023 school year for teachers and staff of Avon Park area schools got off to a delightful start, thanks to a welcome back breakfast provided by the Rotary Club of Avon Park. Rotarians provided a breakfast of donuts, fruit, juice and coffee for each school.
“We want our school personnel to know how much we value the work they do with our children throughout the year,” said club president Ed Davidson.
Former Avon Park Middle School principal Danny Johnson came up with the idea for our club and we carry on the tradition in his memory.
“We hope for a successful and safe year for all our teachers, staff and administrators,” Davidson said.