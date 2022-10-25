Being a son of professional racecar driver can have certain advantages for those who want to climb into the driver's seat. But that wasn't the case for Brad McCall, the son of Buz McCall, who longtime Sebring race fans will likely remember from his days in IMSA in the 1980s.
"My dad took a different position, when I was younger, he didn't let me race," Brad said. "He didn't get me involved. He always told me that I could go racing when I could afford to do it myself. I was into my 30s when I could finally afford to do it myself."
There are also some disadvantages to being the child of a professional driver — people expect more from the children of professional drivers and have a tendency to compare the children against the parent when they're on the track. Brad said he also missed out on that by getting into racing when his father's professional career was winding down.
"There's never been a lot of pressure, it's always just been something fun we can do together," he said.
Brad started Round 3 Racing in 2013 and Buz joined in 2015, with the team's endurance racing program beginning in 2018.
Brad said one of the primary goals of the program is to give drivers an opportunity to hone their skills and move up to the next level.
Three of the drivers who will be competing with Round 3 Racing at Sebring — Loni Unser, Sarah Montgomery and Sabré Cook — are doing a two-day test for Kelly-Moss Road and Race, with the winner becoming the first female driver in Porsche Carrera Cup North America history, with a ride for 2023. Another Round 3 Racing driver, Cole Loftsgard, just announced he was moving up to IMSA's Lamborghini Super Trofeo series next year.
"Giving these young drivers an opportunity to go the next level, that's sort of the dream for us," Brad said. "It makes us very proud to see them get these opportunities. And we hope to continue doing that for many years to come."
Many of the young drivers Round 3 Racing helps out are female drivers, which is something Brad takes a lot of pride in.
"I have always been a huge fan of women racers," he said. "I love seeing them compete in a male-dominated sport. Fast forward several years, I become a father of not one, not two, but three girls. I have three daughters. That certainly pushed me further in the direction of wanting to help advance women in all forms of sports."
Brad met Lynn Kehoe — the founder of Shift Up Now, an organization that promotes women in motorsports — at Sebring in 2018 and stuck up an immediate friendship.
"We sat there for a few hours that evening coming up with a plan of how we were going to partner together and get women into our cars and and it just blossomed from there," Brad said. "This next race at Sebring will mark our 10th (Shift Up Now) driver that we've had in our cars. So we're very, very proud of that."
Brad said while he's proud of helping females climb the racing ladder, they are racecar drivers first and foremost.
"I feel it's important to say they're not just women racers, these are racecar drivers," he said. "The car doesn't care what the gender is of the person sitting in the driver's seat. And there have been many, many times, I would say maybe the majority of our races, where one of the women racers on our team is the fastest driver of all the drivers on our team. That's saying quite a bit about them. I think everybody on Round 3 Racing has grown to see them as just another racecar driver and don't really care what their gender is. That makes me proud as well."
Brad said the Sebring race is the first one he knows of where World Racing League is opening the event up to ticketed fans and he believes the Sebring faithful are going to be pleasantly surprised by what they see on the track.
"I think it's going to be fun," he said. "We've always been putting on a show for our own team, our own crew. Now the fun part is to put on a show for other people who may not have experienced this type of endurance racing before. I think they'll be really impressed with the level of competition and the quality of the cars that are involved in WRL."
The quality of the competition isn't lost on the teams themselves.
"WRL technically is classified as amateur series, but everybody who competes in it would tell you that it's definitely semi-professional," he said. "We have some of the best drivers in the country at the amateur level and even some professionals racing with us to win in a class like GTO, which is the top class and is incredibly difficult. You cannot make any mistakes, you have to be perfect. You have to have three drivers or four drivers that are turning really competitive laps. It has to be one of the most competitive series in the country, certainly at the amateur level."
The series held the first-ever 24-hour race at Sebring last year and Brad said he was certainly surprised by how well the teams handled the beast better known as Sebring International Raceway.
"I was shocked to say the least last year," he said. "I went in with a very negative attitude about the 24 hours, I thought that it was going to be carnage. I didn't think the cars were gonna last. With about 30 minutes to go when the majority of the field was still on track and hadn't had major issues, I was shocked. I had to hand it to entire WRL community for the quality of cars and quality of drivers on track."
But WRL still has many of the aspects of amateur racing that makes it more enjoyable.
"Everybody realizes that we're there to have fun," Brad said. "There are some teams running as a business, which we do, but everybody there's to help each other out. We still have that nice part of amateur racing in that we're all there to support each other. If cars have issues and someone needs a spare part, we're all kind of leaning on each other and helping each other out."
Round 3 Racing at Sebring
Round 3 Racing will be fielding four cars this weekend at Sebring.
No. 401 Team Hagerty Motorsports BMW M4 GT4 (GTO)
The team's usual driver line-up of Brad McCall, Cole Loftsgard and Sarah Montgomery will be in place for the two Sebring races, as the team has had some ups-and-downs over the course of the season. The team has a pair of wins and is seventh in the National standings of the GTO class.
No. 605 Team Hagerty Drivers Club Porsche Boxster (GP3)
The driving line-up of Dennis Neel, Carter Pease, Hannah Grisham and Buz McCall find themselves with a one-point advantage in the East GP3 standings over the No. 197 Overnight Motorsports entry and a two-point lead over the No. 195 Overnight Motorsports car, so the title will definitely be decided at Sebring.
No. 609 Team Sentinel BMW M4 GT4 (GTO)
James Candelaria, Brian Ghidinelli and Ron Hugate return behind the wheel of the Team Sentinel BMW, where they sit in fourth place in the East GTO standings. The team is coming off a strong race at Virginia International Raceway and looks to keep the momentum going at Sebring.
No. 701 Team Cooper Tires Porsche Cayman (GP1)
The Team Cooper Tires Porsche enters Sebring as the GP1 East leaders, holding a nine-point advantage over the No. 47 Ginger Racing entry. The driving line-up for Sebring will be Loni Unser, Sabré Cook and Erin Vogel, which is about as good as it gets.
"We have Loni Unser, who's been driving with us for three years," Brad said. "She's from the famous Unser family, but I always like to say 'she's not just riding on the coattails of her family.' She's definitely putting her name out there and really showing what she can do as a driver. She's done a fantastic job with us and won lots of races.
"Sabré is a very experienced driver who's competed in the W Series and competed in many different types of motor racing. She's coming back from an injury — she was injured last year has gone through about a year of rehab. She's back in racing shape and this will be her first time back in competition since her injury. We're really excited to welcome her to our team.
"And then Erin Vogel, she comes to us with a lot of experience, she's really showed her talent in SRO. This opportunity came up to have her race with us and we both jumped at the chance. So it's really cool that we're able to perform with this all-female team that's running for the championship."
Brad said Hagerty has been a big supporter of Round 3 Racing this year, which has helped get more of the women involved, and he was appreciative of the relationship with Shift Up Now.
He also said Cooper Tires have been absolutely great and a huge supporter of the team, for which he was grateful.
Round 3 Racing will partake in Friday night's Trunk or Treat activity at the track.
"We will have at least one of our cars there," he said. "Anybody who's ever seen our car team on Friday evening, our guys are usually working pretty late doing prep. So I think we can commit to having one car over there. If more are ready, we'll bring them over."
Friday will be a testing and practice day for the teams and will end with a Trunk or Treat event on the Midway from 7-8:30 p.m.
Saturday will feature an 8-hour race beginning at 9 a.m., while Sunday will see another 8-hour race, which begins at 8 a.m.
A spectator ticket, allowing admission for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is $25. Car parking is $10 and RV passes are $50. All tickets and parking are general admission and are good for all three days of activity.
Purchase tickets online at www.SebringRaceway.com. Gates will open Friday at 7:30 a.m.