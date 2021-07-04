SEBRING — Growers are looking forward to two days full of seminars and familiar faces, as they get ready for the upcoming Citrus Expo.
It will have a full day devoted to citrus issues and then a general information day, said Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association. He said the 2020 Citrus Expo, virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, had a really good turnout for online educational seminars, but he expects this event, in Fort Myers, to be huge.
“Ninety-nine percent of people [in agriculture and citrus] prefer to meet in parson,” Royce said. “I do not sense any hesitancy in agriculture or citrus [to this].”
When asked why he thinks that is, Royce said, “There’s so much more you can get accomplished in person. I think it will be very well received.”
Registration is underway for the 2021 Citrus Expo and Vegetable and Specialty Crop Expo, scheduled for Aug. 18-19 at the Lee Civic Center in North Fort Myers. Each registrant receives access to the seminars, breakfast, lunch and the Wednesday Networking Session from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Aug. 18. Pre-registration closes at 11:59 a.m. on Aug. 12.
Among the topics up for discussion are:
- How trade practices by Mexico impact Florida producers, presented by Mike Joyner, president of the Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association (FFVA), and by Michael Schadler, executive vice president of the Florida Tomato Exchange.
- How growers might capitalize on carbon credits, with regard to emerging markets, presented by Shelby Myers, economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation.
- How agricultural labor issues are being addressed, presented by Jamie Fussell, FFVA director of labor relations.
- Lingering impacts and industry changes from the COVID-19 pandemic, presented by Christa Court, director of the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Economic Impact Analysis Program.
A full list of the seminars available is at https://citrusexpo.net/seminars/.
Royce said the sessions start at approximately 8:45 a.m. Participants who don’t want to drive two hours to meet urban rush-hour traffic may want to plan for lodging, at least two nights, to ensure they don’t miss out on their preferred topics.
Meanwhile, Vegetable and Specialty Crop News has reported that those trying to get their products to market, who rely on wood pallets, will continue to see supply problems as the pallet shortage continues.
Aaron Troyer, Florida farmer and FFVA chairman, has reported that the shortage will take a while to correct. Some places that didn’t have pallets available now have them, but he doesn’t think the state will have enough to go around again for this year’s harvest.
Troyer said sawmills can’t make enough dimensional lumber to meet the demand for more site-built homes, not only from a lack of raw materials but also from a lack of labor.
“Some of the sawmills can’t run at capacity because they don’t have the people to do the jobs,” Troyer told VSCNews. “They’re running into the same problems we are.”