SEBRING — Christmas will be here before you know it. For many, that means family and presents under the tree. Not all children are that lucky. Thankfully there are many organizations collecting toys for Santa to deliver. One such organization is Heartland for Children’s Rudolph Round-Up and organizers need your help to provide toys for foster children in Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties.
“Rudolph Round-Up started in 2004 in response from foster care parents and caregivers finding themselves with unexpected financial cost of providing Christmas gifts for the children within their care that had been removed from their homes due to abuse and/or neglect,” Heartland for Children’s Tracy Grey said via email.
Rudolph Round-Up toys stay locally within the counties. Registries are available at Amazon or Target registries. There are some toys suitable for all ages such as arts and craft items and board games. A suggested toy list is available for those who need some tips on buying toys at the not-for-profit’s website at Heartlandforchildren.org/rudolph and search under the “Forms” section under “Become a Rudolph Champion.”
At Rudolph’s request, please do not donate candy or food, toy guns/weapons or violent games. Avoid hygiene product but Grey said bath and body sprays, and perfume and colognes are fine.
“Our goal is to provide Christmas gifts to over 1,500 children in Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties,” Grey said. “In 2021, we provided gifts for 1,689 children within the three-county area.”
Individual children and teens can be sponsored or you can give a toy for the organizers to choose from. For more information, go to the website or call 863-519-8900, ext. 214.
Dr. John Pepper and his staff at Pepper Natural Health & Wellness is once again collecting Christmas toys for the Rudolph Round-Up Holiday Toy Drive. Drop off new and unwrapped toys during business hours at 2827 Alt. U.S. 27 S. in Sebring.
Doctors John and Kelly Pepper have participated in the toy drive for some time. Rudolph Round-Up is a Christmas campaign of Heartland for Children, the local not-for-profit child welfare program.
“We have been participating in the Rudolph Round-Up Holiday toy drive for over 15 years now,” John Pepper said. “This toy drive is put on by Heartland for Children, which serves over 1,500 children in the Tri-County area who have been either neglected or abused.”
Toys can also be dropped off at One Hope United at 4343 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd. in Sebring.
Drop off toys in Lake Placid by Dec. 10 at Century 21 Lake & Land Myers Realty at 14 E. Interlake Blvd.