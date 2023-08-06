Rustic Chic Boutique opened its doors on March 17 at 100 E. Main St., Avon Park, to provide the community with various fashionable accessories.
Chrissy Cecil, a resident of Avon Park for three years, owns Rustic Chic Boutique. This is her second store, and the idea of opening this business arose due to the need to find everything in one place. She offers clothing, accessories, shoes, pants, glasses, dresses, children’s clothing, key chains, purses, and hats.
This beautiful and innovative store is a window for fashion lovers who make short trips to Tampa, Orlando, or other cities to buy fashionable clothes. Everything they are looking for can now be found at Rustic Chic Boutique. In addition, customers can find gifts for those special people, and the best thing is that regardless of age or taste, they will find what they need.
Rustic Chic Boutique is characterized by its affordable prices and a wide variety of products; customers who visit it can expect to find the clothes that define their style as they have many types.
“I’m thrilled to be here, and it’s great that people don’t have to travel anymore because they will have more opportunities to shop,” Cecil said.
Rustic Chic Boutique is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and in the summer, they are open from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Currently, they are offering discounts on all their merchandise.
“I know that many people do not know that we are here, and I want them to know that they are welcome to know this new business and they can come and live a Chic Boutique experience,” Cecil said.