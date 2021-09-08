Three absolutes for salvation: God does not lie and his word (Christ) holds the Universe together, Hebrews 6: 17,18, KJV; without faith, it is impossible to please him, Hebrews 11:6, KJV; and without the shedding of blood there is no remission of sins.
Life is in the blood and the blood of Christ is perfect to give life for all, Hebrews 9:22, KJV. All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, moral people, immoral people and religious Jews and Gentiles, Romans 3:23; KJV. There is none that is good, Romans 3:10-12; KJV.
There is no such thing as a good person; moral people are lost as immoral people. We are all born with an Adamic nature due to Adam and Eve. The minute one is born, sin starts with a child as he or she starts to say dirty or bad words, which are not learned but are a part of their Adamic nature. Parents normally do not teach their young ones to say bad words, they just say it. It’s our sin nature.
Salvation is a free gift from God; it is for the taking, appropriated or imputed by faith. We must first recognize that we are sinners and in need of Christ and then believe in THE GOSPEL, 1 Corinthians 15:1-4, KJV. Not head knowledge but by a, deep contrite way. God, does not listen to lip service but, reads the heart; God knows the intent of one’s heart, 1 Samuel 16:7, KJV.
There are about 11 different acts that God performs instantaneously once one believes. We as believers do not know it with our physical senses but, we know it by FAITH, which is taking God at his word, Hebrews 11:1, KJV.
The 11 acts are as follows, Imputation, Justification, Sanctification, Redemption, Forgiveness, Crucified, Translated, Reconciliation, Glorified, Baptized by the Holy Spirit and Indwelling, all performed instantaneously. For the preaching of the cross is to them (unbelievers) that perish foolishness: but unto us (believers) which are saved, it’s the power of God, 1 Corinthians 1:18; KJV.
But to believing Jews and Gentiles Christ, the power of God and the wisdom of God. In whom ye also trusted, after that ye heard the word of truth, THE GOSPEL, 1 Corinthians 15: 1-4; KJV) of your salvation: in whom also after that ye believed, ye were sealed with the Holy Spirit of promise, 1 Corinthians 1:13; KJV. Salvation is NOT of human works, Ephesians 2: 8,9, KJV.
As with creation, our salvation was accomplished by Christ and Christ alone, 2 Peter 3:15, KJV. Paul states in Romans 1:16, KJV; that he is not ashamed of THE GOSPEL of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to everyone that beiieveth, Romans 1:16, KJV: IT doesn’t say, church going, No Sabbath day, no water baptism, no confession, no hail Mary’s, no charity work, no repentance, no sinner’s prayer, no lip service of confession, no tithing, NOTHING FROM YOU PEOPLE! CHRIST ALONE PURGED YOUR SINS AS HE CREATED THE UNIVERSE WITHOUT US! Just take it by faith in THE GOSPEL!
God looks for our FAITH! ONE OF THE ABSOLUTES FOR SALVATION. It is not sin that sends one to the lake of fire but, UNBELIEF! We are JUSTIFIED BY FAITH IN GOD’S SIGHT!, Romans 1:17, KJV. When God sees a believer, he sees Christ’s righteousness and not our unrighteousness! The very moment we believe God, through the ACT OF IMPUTATION covered us his righteousness, Romans 3:22, KJV. The LAW (TEN COMMANDMENTS) only convicts us and gives us the knowledge of sin, it does not save us! Only through God’s grace through faith in THE GOSPEL are we saved, Romans 3: 26,27; KJV. This is simple understanding folks, it is what Christ did and not what we do! To believe, is not works!
The LAW (TEN COMMANDMENTS) shows guilt! Once you believe, God justifies you as you are just by his grace through the, get this folks, another ACT, REDEMPTION that is in Christ. It was his sacrificial blood that bought you back that God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood. A restoration back to fellowship with God. God now remembers one’s iniquities and sins no more, Hebrews 8:12, KJV. God justifies us and imputes his righteousness on us.
When you are justified by God, it’s like you never sinned. We are then, SANCTIFIED, meaning, set apart, made holy. It doesn’t mean that a believer doesn’t sin but, it does mean that, a true believer has total faith in God and has a different attitude towards sin. Another ACT folks; Our old nature is CRUCIFIED AND we become dead with Christ, we believe that we shall also live with Christ and we shall not serve sin, Romans 6: 6-11, KJV. God has TRANSLATED US from the power of darkness to the kingdom of his son, Colossians 1: 13,14 KJV. For our citizenship is in heaven with Christ, Philippians 3:20, KJV. Everything that is Christ’s will be ours; we are made joint heirs as believers of the things of heaven, Romans 8: 14-18, KJV.
We are part of the body of Christ who is the head which God raised him from the dead as we were raised with him as believers according to the working of his mighty power, Ephesians 1: 18-23, KJV. The church is his body, the fullness and complement of Christ as Eve was the complement for Adam. Christ does not even consider to be complete until he has us ( believers) in his presence( at the fullness of time) as man is not complete without a woman, 1 Corinthians 12:12-14, KJV. For by one spirit we are all BAPTIZED NOT WITH WATER FOLKS BUT BY THE HOLY SPIRIT INTO THE BODY OF CHRIST, THE CHURCH WHEN WE BELIEVE.
As a believer we are INDWELLED by the Holy Spirit who now directs one instead of the LAW, WHICH DOES NOT SAVE. Get this folks, as most pastors do not believe this, ONCE SAVED, ALWAYS SAVED! After one truly believes and is sealed with the Holy Spirit, it’s for good, you are God’s, DONE DEAL. Through belief, one enters into Gods rest, not a SABBATH DAY REST BUT, THE TRUE REST ALL THE TIME, TRUE PEACE AND JOY, HEBREWS 4:3-6, KJV.
True rest, a salvation experience. Only Christ can bring true peace and joy, not a material thing such a s a new car or house, peace today, gone tomorrow. With Christ, peace everyday forever! The true rest is not the Sabbath day which pointed to the true rest in Christ, we rest from all works, not literally but, a mind set. It is a peace that transcends all understanding. In conclusion, we must understand that all have sinned and died spiritually meaning there is no fellowship with God and there is a total separation from God. He will not fellowship with one who is sinful.
There is only two ways to rid of sins, by believing what Christ has done to purge ones sins or pay for them yourselves forever in total separation from God in the lake of fire as unbelievers. Your choice, God gave us free will to choose. God’s grace is on everyone today, believers and unbelievers until death. After death, God will be JUST and his wrath will be poured out on unbelievers forever in the lake of fire. Your choice folks, think about it, FOREVER!
It is hard to understand these things that are spiritual with our physical brain but, God does not expect us to but, what he expects is our FAITH and believe it, HE DOES NOT LIE AND CAN’T. His word holds the universe together and if he did lie, it would collapse and kill us all. God does not lie nor sin! If you have faith in sitting in a chair without checking if the legs would collapse from under you, why wouldn’t you give God that kind of Faith!
Bruce Tooker is a Sebring resident.