After a year of preparation, Santa Barbara Cuban Coffee recently opened its doors in Avon Park to serve authentic Cuban food.
Santa Barbara is serving up an extensive menu of Cuban food and of course serving Cuban coffee to tempt all palates. Owners Noel Rodriguez and Ariesky Valdes are bringing a taste of their Cuban roots to the area.
“Dreams do come true,” said Rodriguez, who has lived in the United States for 30 years and has been a resident of Sebring for four years. Santa Barbara Cuban Coffee was created from a dream of love. Four years ago, in a small garage one afternoon this beautiful project was born. Rodriguez along with two other people decided that the appropriate name would be Santa Barbara, the birthplace of two people special in Rodriguez’s life.
This new business offers unique flavors that will allow the customer to explore a wide menu and Cuban food in one place. They feature breakfast, side dishes, house specials, soups, desserts, smoothies, seafood specials, drinks, and three types of coffees, Cuban coffee with milk and cortado. They also offer seafood specials and 40 entrees for lunch and dinner. Also, these 40 dishes are divided into 15 dishes per day, therefore, a customer can visit them daily and each day taste a different dish.
Customers will fall in love with their flavors as well as their seasoning and incredible service.
“We come from Cuba to bring you the flavor of our roots,” said Valdes, who has lived in the United States for 17 years and has been a resident of Sebring for six months.
Diners will want to start with the authentic Cuban sandwich, a favorite among customers, this dish is made with freshly baked bread, filled with mustard, pickles, gouda cheese, salted leg ham, smoked ham, dried ham, and roasted pork, a unique flavor that invites everyone to continue tasting.
For those looking for a stronger dish, order “a pork or chicken steak that comes baked with potatoes and you can complement it with two side dishes of your choice,” Valdes said.
In addition, their prices are very affordable, breakfast items range from $2.50 to $9.75, sandwiches are from $7.75 to $13.75, entrees range from $10.25 to $16.25 and their coffees go from $1.75 to $2.75.
This innovative restaurant is located at 1048 U.S. 27 S., Unit 1178, Avon Park. Restaurant hours are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday. They are closed on Sunday. Reservations can be made by calling 863-201-7178. They can also handle orders for parties, weddings, birthdays or any other special event.
“Many times, I look at the business and it seems like I’m dreaming,” Rodriguez said. “I know that when they come, they will fall in love with the food, the flavor, and the love that we offer to all who visit us.”
Rodriguez encourages everyone to visit them and taste the flavor of their Cuban roots.