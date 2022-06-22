Sarah Jones, of Mount Dora, has been appointed to serve as judge on the Lake County Court, Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced
Jones has served as a general magistrate in Lake County since December 2019. Previously, she served as an attorney in the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel in the Fifth Judicial Circuit. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida and her law degree from Barry University. Jones fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Jason Nimeth.