This artist rendering, provided by the National Football League Buffalo Bills, Thursday, March 2, shows the team's proposed new stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Kimberly Sass has traded in her goal crease for a construction hat and football. The former goalie, who won a National Women's Hockey League championship with the Metropolitan Riveters in 2018, has been hired on as project manager in overseeing the building of the Buffalo Bills new stadium.