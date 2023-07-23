Local street performing saxophonists Keishawn White and Kyle Harlan will be taking their show indoors as they perform Wednesday night at 18 East Restaurant in Avon Park.
White, 18, and Harlan, 17, both of Sebring, are known for their outdoor street performances that they do near Walmart in Sebring near the U.S. 27 and Schumacher intersection. Recently, they performed at the Highlands Farmers Market in Avon Park.
David Ailstock, owner of 18 East Restaurant, was excited about booking them for his dinner crowd after he saw one of them at Wal-Mart performing and was asked to have them perform at his place.
“I saw one of them and thought the same thing. Sure would like to get them in here,” Ailstock said.
With a few connections, the gig was set and both young men will be at 18 East from 6-8 p.m. this coming Wednesday, July 26. The restaurant is located at 18 East Main Street, Avon Park. They plan to bring drummer Michael Serrano, of Sebring, to play a little background beat for them as they play some jazz and blues tunes.
The Harlan and White have known each other in Sebring High School for a couple years. White graduated from SHS and will be attending South Florida State College in Avon Park in August while Harlan will be a junior at Sebring High. Serrano, 16, also attends Sebring High School.
Harlan and White hit the streets daily playing music anywhere from four to seven hours a day to raise money for their future. Harlan is saving his money for a new saxophone. White will use his money to pay for books and other essentials to go to SFSC with the ultimate goal to go to the University of Central Florida in Orlando. He wants to study kinesiology and perform with the Marching Knights Band at UCF.
The public is encouraged to come out to 18 East to enjoy dinner and support these local musicians who will be playing for tips in addition to their pay from the restaurant.