SEBRING — The Military Sea Services Museum is hosting an Ice Cream Social on Thursday, Aug. 4 celebrating the birthday of the glorious United States Coast Guard. The 36,000 men and women serving in the Coast Guard provide safety, security and environmental protection for Americans worldwide, and mariners in virtually every body of water on the planet.
The birthday party is free and open to the public beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Military Sea Services Museum, located at 1402 Roseland Ave. in Sebring, one mile east of Sebring High School.
The Military Sea Services Museum, “Where history comes alive!”