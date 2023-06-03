SEBRING — Summer is here and with it the annual rise of youth athletics and camps. One such camp is the Baseball Skills Camp hosted by Sebring head baseball coach Jasone DeWitt and former Blue Streak skipper Buck Rapp that took place May 30 through June 1 at Max Long Recreational Complex in Sebring.
Campers ranging from 5-year-olds to rising eighth graders joined instructors and counselors from 8 a.m. to noon those three days to improve their fundamentals and get hands-on help.
For a $100 registration fee, young ballplayers of the area had a chance to work on fielding, perform agility/speed drills, practice hitting and receive teaching on proper throwing technique. DeWitt said they didn’t do much to change the camp up this year.
DeWitt said everyone who took part in those stations in 2022 were then moved up to the next level with their age group if applicable.
One interesting drill in particular is what DeWitt called the “No Panic” drill. Campers would get in a ready position and have a ball lightly bounced off their chest and onto the ground. The player would then need to run over, field the ball using the technique taught and throw over to a waiting counselor to catch it.
“It’s pretty simple to field the baseball cleanly but most people begin to panic whenever it’s not fielded cleanly,” DeWitt said about the importance of the drill.
In conjunction later on during the camp, instructors had participants field balls a little farther away than usual. It’s just another thing done to reinforce getting the lower half together to make a throw to first.
Freddie Perez, one of the counselors, said it’s a lot of fun to come out and help the campers. Perez graduated after playing second base for the Blue Streaks for the 2023 season, meaning he didn’t have to come out. But he couldn’t stay away.
DeWitt said Perez asked him if he could still assist with the camp. With his playing days done, the former Blue Streak infielder wants to keep any connection to the game he can.
“Just love for the game and not really ready to give it up,” Perez explained was his motivation. “I’m just trying to stick with it as much as I can (and) to be able to do this makes me feel good. I just like doing it.”
It was hard for DeWitt to turn him down knowing just how much experience Perez had.
“He’s a kid who loves to be around it,” DeWitt said. “And one day if he wants to get into coaching, he’s going to be a great coach just because of the knowledge that he has for the game, him wanting to be around the kids (and) him wanting to share the enjoyment for it.”
Perez’s favorite part about the campers was their attitudes. He saw how much enthusiasm and respect they showed for the sport. They just make it fun for everyone.
Because that’s what it’s for: the kids.