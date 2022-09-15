SEBRING – In the last two weeks of March 1945, a 19-year-old Richard Asmussen scootched his way up a 12 x 12-inch beam rising above the Rhine River. With German artillery screaming overhead and barge cranes on the river operating under spotlights, Asmussen was almost undone by a piece of construction equipment.
He was fussing with a chain attached to the boom of a crane just above his back. As he loosed the chain, the steel boom came down, momentarily pressing him down before thankfully rising again.
“I came this close to being smashed by the boom of the crane,” he said.
Asmussen and other members of the U.S. Army’s 252nd Engineer Combat Battalion – under the Ninth Army’s 1146th Engineer Combat Group – were building a 1,753 foot-long “stick” or wooden bridge across the Rhine River near Wesel, just inside Germany from the Netherlands.
Genl. George Patton had crossed the Rhine into Germany with his Third Army at Oppenheim just two weeks before and Asmussen and his fellow engineers faced furious German resistance. There were two units on each side of the river working toward the middle where the span would meet. With the spotlights arcing across the sky, floating pile drivers in the river pounding away, and men crawling over a massive nighttime construction site, Asmussen and his buddies kept at it all night long. The day shift would take over in the morning.
“They told us, ‘You’re going to work all night, they’ve got big flood lights to see all you’re doing,’” Asmussen, 97, remembered in his home off Hammock Road in Sebring. “‘As soon as you hear a siren and those spotlights go out,’ they told us, ‘stand still, don’t move an inch, if you move two inches you’ll be in the water.’ There was live German stuff going overhead. Artillery. Buzz bombs. They had that and everything else.”
The Oregon, Ohio native could be forgiven if his girlfriend, Madalyn, crossed his mind at times like this. She had told her girlfriends that she was going to marry Asmussen when they grew up.
“I was in the 8th Grade, she was in the seventh, I got on the bus at Stop A, she got on the bus at Stop B,” Richard says. When he left for the war immediately after graduating high school, he told he’d return for her.
Madalyn was on his mind all the way to Berlin, where the Americans eventually landed (after Russian troops of course). She was especially on his mind when he was on his way home in April 1945.
“I finally made it back home with all my fingers, toes, and other things,” he said with a smile. “Two days after being out, I took her downtown and bought her a diamond with my army pay. I married her in September 1945.”
For the next 69 years the couple lived in Toledo, where he worked as a U.S. mail carrier on the same route his entire 34-year career. The couple had two daughters – Barbara and Cheryl, eventually producing five grandchildren and about 20 grandchildren. Richard coached the church baseball team and taught Cheryl how to bat, hit, throw – the fundamentals. The family attended Detroit Tigers games for years.
The family drove their motorhome to Minnesota and other beautifully natural places on vacation, including spending more than 30 summers in Sebring. They drove their own boat on Lake Erie, fishing for walleye, yellow perch, smallmouth bass, and other prey.
“She would tell everyone that she caught more fish than me,” Richard Asmussen says.
After moving permanently to Sebring, Richard has served as a volunteer with VFW Post 4300 Honor Guard. The group of uniformed veterans perform military funerals for their fellow veterans. A rifle team fires a volley then stands in salute as Taps is played. Meanwhile, a small team lifts the American Flag off the coffin, folds it, and hands it off to another uniformed veteran, who presents it to a family member “with the thanks of a grateful nation.”
Madalyn died in 2014, one day after the couple’s 69th wedding anniversary. It was a hard time, even for a man with a positive outlook.
These days Cheryl lives in Sebring, next door to her father – “He really doesn’t need my help, not really,” she said. He uses a walker these days but his energy and spirits are good.
“My wife was the best in the world,” Richard says. “She never said, ‘Don’t do that’; she never told me no.”
“Then how did she keep you in line?” a reporter asked.
“I didn’t do anything to get out of line,” Richard says, laughing. “I was a good boy.
It was important to have a sense of humor, which Madalyn and Richard practiced whenever possible.
“We have had a good life, seen some very beautiful places,” he says. “My bride, Madalyn, is buried up in Ohio,” he said. “I will be going back up there.”