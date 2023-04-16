SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Baseball team (16-5) were outhit on Friday night at Firemen’s Memorial Field in Sebring, but they were not out-runned as they posted a 12-4 win over the LaBelle Cowboys (9-9) to extend their winning streak to three games.
Though LaBelle outhit Sebring 9-6, three hit batters, 10 walks and four errors more than made up the difference for the Blue Streaks.
LaBelle loaded the bases in the first inning but came away empty handed as Sebring starter Beny Bikar Jr. worked out of the inning.
Bikar led off the bottom of the first with a double, reached third on a single by Chase Vaughn and scored when he stole home. Sebring scored twice more on passed balls to take a 3-0 first inning lead.
LaBelle answered in the top of the second as a single, a hit batter, two walks brought in one run with one out.
A double by Derex Cancel plated two runs and a single by Beau Collier drove in another as LaBelle took a 4-3 lead after two innings as Brody Hall came in to relieve Bikar to get the final two outs of the inning.
Sebring forged past the Cowboys in the bottom of the third with the first two batters walking, next two batters hit by pitch to drive in one run to tie the game at four.
A sacrifice fly by Cole Travers into left field gave Sebring a 5-4 lead and Bikar smacked a two-run single into right field as the Blue Streaks recaptured their three run lead, 7-4, to end the third.
The Blue Streaks added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Three leadoff walks, a balk that brought in one run, and error brought in run number two. Travers got a run batted in on a groundout to short that brought home George Sebring to make the score 10-4 after four innings.
After a scoreless fifth inning, Sebring added two runs in the sixth as Chaz Waltman drove in George Sebring with a single into center field and later scored on an error to make the final score 12-4.
Bikar led Sebring with two hits and two runs batted in, both Trevor Carter and George Sebring scored three runs. On the mound, Brody Hall finished with 3.2 innings pitched in relief, giving up no runs on two hits and three strikeouts. Freddie Perez and Dalton Todd also each pitched a scoreless inning.
Sebring will finish the regular season playing their last four games at home. They host Auburndale on Tuesday (7:30 p.m.) and Clewiston on Thursday (7 p.m.). The week after that they play Lake Placid and Winter Haven.