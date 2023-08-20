It makes sense for soap shoppers who like many different scents to slip into downtown Sebring to check out a new store.
The Sebring Soap Company will open this week in downtown Sebring off the Circle. They had a ribbon-cutting ceremony as part of the grand opening this past Tuesday. According to store owners Robert and Chris Adams, they will be able to get products with 187 scents.
“We can get almost 200 scents in all soaps,” Robert said. “In bars, in foaming hand soaps, in bath bombs, in salts.”
Both men had previously worked in other jobs. Chris was in the hospitality industry and served in the Peace Corps for two years in Africa. Robert was in healthcare for several years.
They founded Notarized Genie Inc., an online notary company, in 2022. They had an office in the Sebring Chamber of Commerce location on U.S. 27. After the Chamber decided to move back downtown to the theater, the men were approached about going there as well. They didn’t hesitate about moving.
“We were excited to be downtown because of all the work the CRA (Community Redevelopment Agency) is doing and the City Council to revitalize downtown,” Chris said. “We wanted to be a part of that.”
With the notary business established, Chris said they wanted to something “for fun” and that is to open a store downtown.
“Sell nice, boutique things...,” Robert said. “The soap company came to us.”
They were both excited about the product since it is all natural.
“It’s something that people love, people want. They want all natural, and they don’t want to do chemicals anymore,” Chris added. “Anything for the home,” he said, “So its soaps and accessories that go with bath.”
Eventually they will expand and offer more items.
The only way to access the store is by stairs. The men are well aware of the problem that will be for people with disabilities, elderly or those with physical difficulties, but they do have a way to work around that.
“They can call and place an order, and we’ll run it out to the curb,” Robert said.
Customers can order online for pickup in the store. Items can be shipped as well. The website is sebringsoapcompany.com.
The soaps that they get for the store are from a company in North Carolina. Robert said that they were looking for a company in America whose products were all natural. He noted that it has an “extensive” catalog and has “hundreds and hundreds” of items.
“Everything is made custom for us,” Robert said. “Whatever we order, they make for us.”
They are looking for suggestions from customers.
“We want to be a store for Sebring,” Robert said. “If they want something we don’t have, we want to know so we can get it for them.”
The store is located at 202 Circle Park Drive on the second floor of the Circle Theatre which is where the new Sebring Chamber of Commerce building is located. It will be open seven days a week. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday. The telephone number for the store is 863-840-8156.