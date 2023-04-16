SEBRING — A big inning offensively and another stellar performance in the circle were the keys to Tuesday night.
Sebring High School softball earned its second straight win and third of its last four games with a 7-0 shutout of Port Charlotte (1-14). It’s also the Blue Streaks’ second shutout of the Pirates in as many games. The Blue Streaks kept their momentum going to pull off a 7-4 win over the Hardee Wildcats on Thursday.
Tuesday’s win was thanks to the performance of junior pitcher Marissa Wilkinson. Tuesday she recorded a complete game in seven innings with a career-high 15 strikeouts to no walks in her second straight start against the Pirates. Just like April 6’s 10-0 win in five innings, she allowed just one hit.
The junior said her rise ball and screwball were working really well for her Tuesday night. Head Coach Hector Perez said she was able to consistently locate all of her pitches.
Wilkinson started out strong with a perfect first inning. But the Blue Streaks were also kept off the board.
After Wilkinson struck out the side in the top of the second, Sebring took the lead. Paige Benton and Carmen Stone reached on back-to-back singles. An error in left field on Stone’s hit allowed both runners to move up a base.
A pair of squeeze bunts from Bailey Pauze and Lauren White plated both Benton and Stone’s courtesy runner Morgan Durrance for a 2-0 Sebring lead.
Amber Young kept the inning alive and turned the lineup over with a single into right field. Leadoff hitter Tera Lynn Price then launched a 2-2 pitch to the right field fence and bolted around the bases for an RBI triple.
Wilkinson smoked a 2-2 pitch of her own on a line drive double to the center field fence to score Price. But that wasn’t the end of the fireworks.
First baseman Jewelissa Delgado rocketed a ball over the fence in center field for a two-run home run. The first roundtripper of her career. Perez said the coaching staff spent plenty of time in the batting cages Monday and Tuesday working on a swing adjustment. The coach said it was great to see that work pay off.
“She’s a very hard worker, she’s very coachable,” Perez said about the senior. “And when she doesn’t understand something she asks me ‘Hey, what am I doing wrong?’”
With Delgado’s dinger, Sebring hit for the cycle in the inning to build a 6-0 lead. It marked the sixth time in 2023 where the Blue Streaks won when recording at least three hits for extra bases. Perez credited his hitters for staying behind the ball and making good adjustments at the plate.
Those extra-base hits gave Wilkinson a great early lead. The Sebring pitcher said it gave her a lot of confidence.
“...I know my defense has my back and I could just throw whatever and I’ll be fine no matter what happens,” she said.
The lead could have been 6-0 or 1-0, the Pirates could not figure out Wilkinson in the circle. Her one hit allowed was on a ground ball double down the third base side that could’ve easily ended up a foul ball.
Sebring followed that game up with a big matchup against the Hardee Wildcats on Thursday. Perez said if they kept the hits coming, the Streaks had a chance to be successful.
And they did just that as the Streaks churned out 13 hits in the 7-4 win to advance to 8-7 on the season. Wilkinson and Paige Benton combined to drive in four of Sebring’s seven runs. Price earned the win with three shutout innings in her first pitching appearance since March 31.
The Blue Streaks head to Frostproof on Monday for a contest against the Bulldogs before coming back home to take on Clewiston on April 21.