SEBRING — Those who can't wait until next month's 12 Hours of Sebring were able to get in their racing fix at Sebring International Raceway, as Sportscar Vintage Racing Association and Trans Am teamed up for the Sebring SpeedTour Feb. 19-21. The three days of racing had cars for all racing enthusiasts, ranging from classics to newer-model Mustangs, Camaros and Corvettes.
In SVRA, Scott Borchetta won both of the Group 6/12A races in his beautiful No. 98 1969 Chevrolet Corvette. Phil Lasco, from nearby Venice, was second in the first race in his 2013 Mustang, while Jeff Lindstrom, from Lake Worth, was second in his 1998 Mustang in the second race.
A familiar face to Sebring fans — Travis Engen — captured both of the Group 1/2/3/4/5b races in his 1962 Lotus.
Engen and Chris Ronson each won a race in the Group 5a/7/11 events, with the other taking second. Engen drove his familiar Audi R8 LMP, while Ronson raced around the track in his 2010 Oreca FLM-09.
Wally Dallenbach Jr. captured both Group 10 races in a 2000 Ford Mustang Cobra, while John DeFord made it a sweep in Group8/12B in his 1973 Porsche 914/6.
Another familiar name in Andy Pilgrim captured the first International GT race in a Ferrari 458, while Elliott Skeer captured the second race.
The Trans Am Series Presented by Pirelli offered two great races, with longtime Sebring favorite Chris Dyson edging Ernie Francis on the last lap to take the win the TA class, while Justin Oakes came out on top of Lakeland's Lee Saunders to win the SGT class. Dyson turned in a best lap of 2:02.189 on his way to the win.
Dyson qualified fourth, but elected to change tires, which dropped him to last place for the start of the race, but he worked his way up to fifth place by the fourth lap and captured the win on the last lap.
"What a race — From Last to First!," Dyson wrote on Twitter. "Thanks to everyone for the support this weekend!"
The TA2 class race was even closer, as Thomas Merrill placed first, with Rafa Matos and Mike Skeen both finishing within .7 seconds. Merrill started on the pole but went off course in the first lap, which dropped him to 23rd out of 25 entries. He slowly worked his way back into contention and made the winning pass on the last turn of the last lap and won the sprint to the finish to take the checkered flag.