SEBRING — The Sebring City Council approved a utility rate increase water rates by 5% and sewer rates by 10%.
A water and sewer customer inside the City using 10,000 gallons of water would see a monthly billing increase of $4.84.
Outside City water and sewer customers using 10,000 gallons would see a $5.69 monthly increase.
Overall, the increase in utility rates is projected to produce an estimated annual revenue increase of $613,614.62.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Utility Director Bob Boggus stressed that the rate increase applies only to Sebring customers. It does not apply to those who were customers of Highlands Utilities or the Sebring Airport and other systems the City of Sebring acquired that had their own rate structure. Those customers would not be affected from the rate change primarily because their rate structure already produces more revenue.
“So until our rates match their rates it will remain the same for those customers,” he said.
Council President Tom Dettman noted that the average household seldom uses 10,000 gallons, which is the example used in the rate increase. The use is probably less than 3,000 gallons.
Boggus said they did an average Tuesday afternoon and based upon residential consumption divided by the number of customers the average use is about 4,000 gallons.
The City’s water rate structure is still fixed, he explained. It is not an inclining block rate, which so many cities have changed to, in which the more you use, the more expensive it gets. Sebring’s is a flat rate no matter if you use 1,000 gallons or 100,000 gallons, it is all the same rate.
Councilmember Lenard Carlisle asked, with the rate increase, how do Sebring’s utility rates compare with other cities?
Boggus said, a comparison was made for the use of 3,000 gallons, said Sebring is number 12 out of 17. The reason for that is some other cities have and inclining block rate that allow 3,000 gallons with their base rate and Sebring does not do that. Sebring has a base rate and a flow charge on top of that.
Outside the City, Sebring comes in number 7 out of 10. So when you look at that, Sebring is a little higher because of its rate structure, he said. But, Sebring’s rates look better with the more you use.
Carlisle said the price of everything is going up.
“I own a business and I have seen bunches of increases,” he said. “I am paying three times more for fuel than I did a year ago. We have a sewer plant down fixing to be repaired. So we have things that happen that people don’t see.
“We don’t want to increase anything,” Carlisle said. “We would like to lower things, but because of things going up, we have to kind of adjust as a City as well.”
Council passed a resolution increasing utility rates, which becomes effective Dec. 1.