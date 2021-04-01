BARTOW — A Sebring woman found herself on the wrong side of her employer, and the law, when on Tuesday she was one of two former civilian detention employees arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
PCSO deputies arrested 25-year-old Austin Guy of Winter Haven for seven counts of conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation for official behavior, seven counts of unlawful compensation for official behavior, and seven counts of a public servant accepting a bribe.
Also arrested was 23-year-old Katheryn Krzyzanski of Sebring for two counts of conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation for official behavior, two counts of unlawful compensation for official behavior, and two counts of a public servant accepting a bribe.
Guy and Krzyzanski committed the crimes while employed at PCSO; Guy was a civilian Detention Support Specialist and Krzyzanski was a civilian Food Service Specialist. They both resigned immediately upon their arrests; had they not resigned, they would have been terminated, according to a PCSO press release.
On March 4, 2021, during a jail dormitory inspection at the South County Jail in Frostproof, detention deputies found contraband smokeless tobacco in the inmate trusty dormitory. Eight inmates were found to be in possession of the contraband. Detectives learned the contraband (tobacco, cigarettes, and possibly a cell phone) was being illegally brought into the jail and dispersed by an inmate.
The inmate, Herbert N. Williams, 36, was arrested by PCSO in 2019 for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and six violation of probation charges related to grand theft and fraud. Williams is from Auburndale and is being held on no bond, per the VOP charges.
So far in the investigation, PCSO detectives have documented at least seven different incidents, between Feb. 4th and March 18th, where Guy coordinated with Williams to purchase cans of smokeless tobacco; Guy would purchase it and bring it into the secured jail facility. He then hid the contraband in a predetermined location for inmate Williams to retrieve and distribute (sell) to other inmates. According to reports, during these incidents, Williams would contact people outside the jail to put money on Guy’s CashApp so that Guy would buy the tobacco.
Detectives have video of Guy allegedly buying the tobacco products at local convenience stores. Guy told detectives he does not personally use tobacco products. Through a preliminary review of the CashApp records and Guy’s personal property, detectives confirmed the CashApp deposits are connected to Guy’s account.
During the investigation, detectives interviewed Krzyzanski who reportedly admitted she was also conspiring with Williams, and on at least two separate occasions received payment through CashApp to buy contraband products, including smokeless tobacco, for Williams to distribute inside the jail.
Williams has been charged with nine counts of conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation for official behavior, nine counts of benefiting from unlawful compensation for official behavior, and nine counts of bribing a public servant.
“This is a great example of how our system of checks and balances works at the Polk County Jail. When inappropriate actions were discovered, supervision and detectives immediately took action to arrest those responsible,” Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said.
This investigation is ongoing.
Guy was hired by PCSO in November 2019 as a Detention Support Specialist, working in the South County Jail in Frostproof.
Krzyzanski was hired by PCSO in November 2019 as a Food Service Specialist, working in the South County Jail in Frostproof.