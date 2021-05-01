SEBRING – Co-defendants Alissa Ann Sueppel, 34 and Cheyanne Leigh Goins, 21, of Sebring were both arrested on Wednesday afternoon by the Highlands County Sheriff's Office deputies. Sueppel is facing charges of aggravated battery/person using a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence. She was released on a $12,000 bond.
Goins was charged with property damage under $200, throwing a rock into a vehicle and cruelty toward a child. Goins was released on a $6,500 bond.
According to the arrest report, a deputy responded to a stabbing complaint. The victim told the deputy that Goins was front seat passenger in a white Chevrolet Malibu and Sueppel was driving. She said there was a verbal altercation between herself and Sueppel. The Malibu pulled up next to the victim's car which had her two children in it.
The vicitm said she got out of her car and approached the Malibu and the verbal altercation continued. The victim said she has false teach and was unintentionally spitting on the driver. The victim said she was then “jabbed” by Sueppel who allegedly said “now you done got stabbed.”
The victim said she did not see the knife and did not realize she had been stabbed until she felt her neck and saw the blood.
The deputy noted two lacerations that were bleeding. He also watched video surveillance and saw the incident as well as the Malibu leave the scene and make a U-turn. The deputy saw an object thrown from the passenger window and hit the victim's windshield shattering it.
The redacted report does not say how Sueppel disposed of the knife but said it was consistent with evidence tampering.