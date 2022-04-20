LEESBURG — United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties (UWLS) will be hosting its second consecutive Hometown Hero Hoedown starting 5 p.m., April 29 at Far Reach Ranch.
The community is encouraged to attend and enjoy a free, family-friendly event. The Hometown Hero Hoedown will feature a live band, kid’s games and live animals, food trucks, Cow Plop Bingo, and a silent auction.
Over the past month, residents from around Lake and Sumter Counties have submitted over 125 nominations in support of their local “Hometown Hero” and two Sumter County and two Lake County local heroes will be awarded and recognized with Hometown Hero awards at the event. In addition, the Star of Service award will also be awarded at this event.
WHO/WHAT ARE HOMETOWN HEROES?
Hometown Heroes are those who have made a big difference in our community and are often unsung or are quietly changing people’s lives behind the scenes.
WANT TO ATTEND?
Far Reach Ranch
1255 S Dora Blvd.
Tavares