On Sunday, Dec. 6, Rt. Rev. Bishop Gregory O. Brewer, head of the Episcopal diocese of Central Florida, celebrated the liturgy at St. Francis Assisi Anglican Episcopal church in Lake Placid. The event was to formally install Father Bert Daly as the new parish rector.
During the liturgy various ministries from the church presented Father Bert with gifts. Senior Warden Bob Dietrich presented Father Bert with the keys to the church. A choir member offered him the parish hymnal. Others presented a pen, wine, water, oil, a Bible, the Book of Common Prayer and the Canons of the Church. The bishop proclaimed to Bert: ”Let all these be signs of the ministry which is mine and yours in this place.”
One of the most meaningful items was a new stole which priests and deacons wear when they celebrate the liturgy. It was presented by the church’s Sewing Ministry, headed by Barbara McCarthy.
McCarthy made the sole, one for Father Bert and one for Deacon Maurice McGee. What is unique about the stoles is that they were made using Seminole patchwork. The patchwork was provided by Nan Edie, aged 95. She had made the patchwork when she was a young girl and offered it to McCarthy for the stoles.
The decorative technique was developed just before 1920 by the Florida indigenous tribe of Seminole women. The patches are sewn in a very systematic process. Blocks of alternating colors are sewn directly into the body of the garments forming an integral part of the dress or shirt and now stoles.
Seminole mothers have passed this treasured technique on to their daughters. Their work is one of cultural pride and achievement. Patchwork shirts and dresses are treasured by the tribe members as well as the public.
Father Bert and Deacon Maurice will now proudly honor the Seminole women by wearing their colorful patchwork stoles when they celebrate the liturgy on Sundays.