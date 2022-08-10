SEBRING – The Sertoma Junior Golf Club held their eighth and final event of the year this past weekend the Sun N’ Lake Golf Course in a two day event as results would settle the tour champions for the 2022 season.
In the youngest division, the 6-8 Boys and Girls, Trey Acevedo and Eli Hollywood tied after Saturday’s round, each posting a score of 34 with Kennedy Hoffner landing in third place four strokes back at 38. Acevedo held on to win the last event on Sunday, outpacing Hollywood by one stroke, 34 to 35, to place first with a 68 and Hollywood second with a 69. Hoffner also shot a 34 on Sunday, but was unable to overcome the four stroke deficit to finish third with a 72.
In the 9-10 Boys and Girls Division, Zoe Hout increased a two stroke lead at the end of Saturday to a five stroke win on Sunday shooting a 39 and 41 respectively to a total score of 80. Owen Smith hung in close to finish second with scores of 41 on Saturday and 44 on Sunday for a total score of 85.
The biggest battle came for third place as Tess Johnson, JD Scheipsmeier and Faith Grant each tied for third on Saturday with a 52. Grant edged out Johnson and Scheipsmeier with a 48 on Sunday to finish third with a total of 100. Scheipsmeier finished fourth with 101 and Johnson fifth with a 102.
In the 11-13 Boys Division, Jordan Castillo took an opening day three stroke lead and parlayed it into a 15 stroke win on Sunday to win the tournament. Castillo shot a 38 on Saturday with Liam McCann looming in second place three strokes behind with a 41. McCann was unable to keep up with the pace set by Castillo on Sunday as Castillo nearly matched his Saturday score with a 40 on Sunday for a final score of 78. McCann shot a 52 on Sunday to finish second with a score of 93. Grant Zwayer finished third with a 110 and CJ Taylor Jr in fourth with a 112.
In the 14-15 Boys Division, John Roberts held on to a five stroke lead after Saturday to win by five strokes on Sunday. Roberts shot a 79 on Saturday and an 80 on Sunday to post a score of 159. Austin Henning finished second with a 164 after shooting a 84 on Saturday and an 80 on Sunday.
In the 14-18 Girls Division, Rebecca Kesling overcame a one stroke deficit after Saturday play to Hannah Castillo with Kesling shooting an 84 and Castillo an 83 to win the event on Sunday after posting an 80 to Castillo’s 84 to edge out Castillo for the 164-167 victory. Olivia Kesling rounded out the top three with a two day total of 189.
In the 16-18 Boys Division, Lane Revell shot consistently over the two days of play. Tied for second with Jack DuPreist with a 72, one stroke behind Brayden Smith (71) and one stroke ahead of Trey Bray (73), Revell was the only one to shoot below 80 on Sunday with a 73 to finish first with a 145. Bray finished second with a 154, DuPreist third with 156 and Smith fell to fourth with 160.