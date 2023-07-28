Although people from all over the world will be viewing one of Betty Ford-Smith’s king-sized pinecone quilts, which was recently added to the collection of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, locals were able to view samples of her work at a book signing on Tuesday at the Sebring Historical Society’s Weigel House Museum.
Ford-Smith, an internationally acclaimed quilt designer, signed copies of her new book “Pinecone Quilts: Keeping Tradition Alive, Learn to Make Your Own Heirloom” for a steady stream of people in Sebring. Due to her popularity, people often stood in line for her to sign a copy of her new release.
Sharon Davis saw one of Ford-Smith’s quilts at the National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Kentucky. “I was taken aback when I saw she was from Sebring,” David, a local resident, said. “When I saw in the newspaper that she was going to be here [at the Sebring Historical Society], I had to be here.” Davis purchased a copy of the book at the event and had Ford-Smith autograph it for her.
Many of the guests in attendance at the book signing had followed Ford-Smith’s quilting career, including her exhibits at the National Quilt Museum and the International Quilt Museum. She was even asked to teach her quilting technique in France. Next year, more information will be available regarding Ford-Smith’s quilt display at the Smithsonian.
Ford-Smith learned the pinecone quilting technique from Arlen Dennis, whom her friends affectionately referred to as Miss Sue. Beginning in 2004, Ford-Smith visited Miss Sue’s house and received one-on-one lessons from her 92-year-old mentor. When Miss Sue died in 2010, Ford-Smith began passing along the tradition of pinecone quilting.
Dr. Kristin Congdon, a friend of Ford-Smith and a former University of Central Florida professor, drove from Winter Park to attend the book signing. “Betty credits Miss Sue for teaching her this quilting technique. Women are keepers of tradition, and they pass them from one woman to another. What I like best about her quilts are that they are unique. They’re bursts of color, and there’s nothing else like them.”
Fondness for Ford-Smith’s quilting techniques and her warm personality were expressed by various attendees. “Betty is the type of person that when you meet her, you like her immediately,” Mel and Mary Warrick said. “She’s a lovely person. There are very few people that you like so quickly.”
Deborah Weathers, who worked with Ford-Smith at Sebring High School, echoed the Warricks’ sentiments. “She deserves this recognition,” Weathers said.
Ford-Smith’s personable nature is also seen in her quilting book. The book begins with a heartwarming chapter about how she met Miss Sue and learned to quilt from her. Although this book does cover how she learned the quilting technique, it also explores their close friendship. Plus, it includes large full color photographs of Ford-Smith and Miss Sue together.
“Pinecone Quilts: Keeping Tradition Alive, Learn to Make Your Own Heirloom” is a mixture of personal stories, historical information, and expert quilting guidance. As a former educator and administrator in Highlands County, Ford-Smith has the ability to explain concepts in an easy-to-understand manner. The directions are accompanied by large colorful pictures. Readers can begin with small projects, such as a pinecone pillow, before advancing to a more complicated project, such as a quilt.
The pinecone quilts get their name from their pattern of concentric circles. Ford-Smith pointed to the middle of a pinecone quilt and said, “If you look at the bottom of a pinecone, you will see this design.”
The quilts are intricate pieces of art. They start with tiny squares that can be either three, four, or five inches. Then each square is folded diagonally twice to form a prairie point, or triangle. Since these quilts are composed of many tiny triangles, they are great projects for people with lots of scrap materials. For example, a king-sized quilt may be composed of over 2,000 triangles sewn together in concentric circles.
“It takes about three to five months to complete a king-sized quilt,” Ford-Smith said. She often quilts five to 10 hours a day. “My hands have gotten stronger over the years by making these quilts.”
Ford-Smith’s heaviest quilt was 55 pounds, but most are approximately 28 pounds. “On a cold night, you’ll be nice and warm,” Ford-Smith said. These heavy quilts weigh as much or more than most weighted blankets.
For those who may have missed the book signing, they can still purchase the book on Amazon, Target, or other major online retailers. Ford-Smith is also teaching a pinecone quilting class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 3-4, at the Clovelly House at 1971 Lakeview Dr., Sebring. Sign up for this class by calling the Sebring Historical Society at 863-471-2522.