The Walmart Foundation presented representatives of South Florida State College (SFSC) on Sept. 1 at the Re-Grand Opening Celebration at the Walmart in Wauchula with a $1,500 check to assist the College’s Adult Education program in its student recruitment and retention efforts in Hardee County.
“The 2021 U.S. Census Bureau indicates the enormous need for adult education in Hardee County — 23.8% of Hardee County adults (ages 25-64 years old) have less than a high school diploma compared to the state average of 11%, and 37.3% of Hardee citizens speak a language other than English in the home,” said Courtney Green, SFSC director of Adult Education and Technical Dual Enrollment. “Students enter our program with a strong desire to learn English or work toward passing GED® exams leading to a State of Florida High School Diploma. However, life challenges arise such as transportation issues, work schedules, or childcare which may interfere with their persistence to complete.
“The funds provided by the Walmart Foundation may now be used to aid those who may need a few dollars for gas or for incentives to keep students motivated to continue attending class until they reach their end goal. We are thankful for the support and partnership with Walmart and the gracious donation to be able to assist the students we serve.”
SFSC’s Adult Education Department frequently celebrates student milestones, such as passing a GED® examination, advancing a level in English language proficiency, or earning their high school diploma. To keep students motivated to persist until completion, monthly drawings are held for students making progress toward their goals. Because some students experience transportation issues, a monthly drawing may be a gift card for gasoline. The funds from the Walmart Foundation will allow the department to purchase incentive items, pay for GED® exams, and other such items.
The SFSC Adult Education program offers a GED® Prep program to assist students in developing the skills needed to pass the GED® exams that cover reading, writing, math, language, and science. Upon passing the four subject area tests of the GED® exam, students earn a State of Florida High School Diploma.
SFSC’s Adult Education English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) program provides American English language instruction to foreign-born U.S. citizens and resident aliens who would like to communicate more effectively in English. Classes are offered for students at all levels and are offered during the morning, afternoon, and evening. Currently, ESOL classes are provided at all SFSC locations and at several off-campus sites. ESOL classes at SFSC also offer students the opportunity to learn job-related terminology.
Earlier this year, Walmart in Wauchula officially joined the SFSC Adult Education "Partners in Progress" coalition to promote education initiatives to their store associates and the community. Beginning in September and every other Saturday, representatives from SFSC Adult Education will visit Walmart’s Wauchula store to answer questions about Adult Basic Education, its GED® Prep program, and its English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) program.
To learn more about the GED© Prep program or the ESOL program at SFSC, contact the Adult Education Department at 863-784-7441. For GED© Prep, visit the SFSC webpage at http://tinyurl.com/3d86682h and for the ESOL program, visit http://tinyurl.com/4bvnznvu.