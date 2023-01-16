SEBRING — Another year, another chance at $1 million for golfers.
Hopeful hackers and linksmen from around the area and beyond took to the driving range at Sun N’ Lake aspiring to win South Florida State College’s annual Million Dollar Hole-in-One Golf Shootout fundraiser Saturday. Players closest to the pin placed in the middle of a temporary green on the range moved on for the chance at a million smackers on the 18th tee.
However, none could find the magic for the million.
Despite that, a winner of sorts still arose from that destined dozen. Scott Hitt of Sebring took home the top prize in the event’s closest to the pin competition. Held in conjunction with the shootout, it served as a consolation to those who couldn’t hole out. The reward? A cool $750 on a gift card.
Hitt forwent the Thursday and Friday qualifying days. He decided to show up early on Saturday to qualify. His closest shot was 2 feet and 1 inch away from the pin, good enough for fourth from the bottom with a little over an hour and a half left. Later on, Tom Kestler rolled up and sank an ace. Hitt fell to ninth. That didn’t make him feel good due to his experience in 2022.
He was all set to qualify for the chance at $1 million that year. Then in the waning minutes of qualification was knocked out. Scott felt relieved to see he made it this time.
“If they hit a good shot, that’s great for them,” he said about playing the waiting game. “But I was just hoping to hang in there. And luckily, I did.”
Doug West, who won a playoff to qualify, batted lead-off for the 12 qualifiers. His shot had no chance, it was in the water. The second was Ty Van Bulck of Indiana who wasn’t relatively close.
Then Hitt came to the tee. His teeth chattering from the cold, he took a couple warm-up swings and looked out to the green. Hitt stepped off the box, he was going back to the bag.
“When I got up there, the shot actually looked a lot shorter than I thought it was going to look,” he said. “And I had a 5-iron in my hand and the wind was at our back. So I went back to the chair and went down to a 6-iron. I’m lucky I did because if I were to hit that 5-iron, I probably would have knocked out somebody in the crowd behind the green.”
The wind blowing from the west, Hitt was ready for his shot. He swung. The ball was dead-on. It cleared the flag but never left its line. His ball was 20 feet and 5 inches from the hole. The other nine tried but could do no better. Michael Ewing of Highlands Radio Group in Sebring knocked it 21 feet and 2 inches while Indianapolis’s Steve Sortore was 27 feet and 3 inches.
Rick Hitt, South Florida’s athletic director and Scott’s brother, was extremely complimentary of the turnout this year. Rick said in his 25 years as athletic director it never ceases to amaze him how supportive people are for every event regardless of what it is. He mentioned how blessed they feel to be in this service district.
“Ronnie Carter and Bill Jarrett, and these people that just continuously give back to our community in every phase all the time, just so so thankful for them,” he said.
Jamie Bateman, vice president of institutional advancement and external affairs at South Florida, shared that sentiment.
“Every time we do this event, it keeps growing,” Bateman said. “So, to have everyone that comes out to participate — we have the same golfers that come out every year after year, which shows us that they love the sport, they love to give back to their athletes and our college and it touches our hearts to know that we have those kinds of friends in our community.”
One of those who come out every year is Scott. He called the event a great way to give back and help South Florida. But the competitor in him loves it too. He loves how it’s not just a shot at $1 million, players have to earn it.
“There are no handicaps or anything like that,” he said. “You hit a good shot in qualifying – good enough to be in the top 12 – you’re in (and) you get a shot at the $1 million.”
Rick mentioned how proud of and happy for him he was of his brother. Scott comes out every year and finds a way to qualify, which in Rick’s mind is the key to the whole thing. All you have to do is make the top 12 and then anything can happen on 18; like winning $1 million. It’s coming eventually to Rick.
“I think it’s gonna happen,” he said.
Only one way to find out. Keep coming back.