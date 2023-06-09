Sophomore Madisyn Miners survived sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) due to the quick actions of Avon Park High School students and staff, including CPR and the administration of an AED.
“She’s a miracle that she survived,” said Shawn Sima, impact director for Who We Play For (WWPF). “That’s a true testament to Highlands County.”
WWPF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the education of parents and the public about SCA, and providing heart screenings for students. They also emphasize the importance of teaching CPR and the presence of AEDs in schools.
“Madisyn’s story represents something that happens over 7,000 times a year in the United States,” Sima said. “That’s 20 kids a day. Unfortunately, only 10% of those kids survive.”
SCA is the number one cause of death on school campuses, as well as the number one killer of student athletes. According to WWPF’s website, “1 in 300 youths has an undetected heart condition that puts them at risk for sudden cardiac arrest.”
Sudden cardiac arrest is different than a heart attack. A heart attack is due to a blockage in the heart, while SCA occurs when someone’s heart stops pumping. “Unlike SCA victims, heart attack victims usually experience symptoms such as chest discomfort or pain and remain conscious,” the WWPF website explains. “Also unlike SCA victims, most people who have a heart attack survive the event. Most people experience SCA independently from a heart attack and without warning signs.”
The first line of defense against SCA is identification: an electrocardiogram (EKG or ECG) is a simple, noninvasive and painless test that takes about five minutes and can identify most heart conditions not detectable with a stethoscope. Therefore, WWPF recommends including an EKG in a sports or school physical.
Who We Play For does heart screenings throughout Florida, including in Highlands County. Over the past two-and-a-half years, they’ve found 130 children who passed every physical but had a deadly heart condition that required surgery.
Sima’s experience is personal. His daughter only survived SCA because of a nearby AED and a non-medical passerby who knew CPR. Sima, a physician’s assistant, said, “I’ve signed my name to thousands of physical forms clearing kids to go play sports and go to school, and I had no idea I wasn’t doing much to protect them from dying.”
CPR knowledge and accessible automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are crucial in saving the life of someone with SCA. For a child under 15 years old, if CPR and an AED are applied within three minutes of the SCA, their survival rate jumps from 10% to 89%.
According to Sima, a person whose heart stops only has three to five minutes before permanent brain damage sets in or death. The national ambulance response time is 7 to 14 minutes, 20 to 30 minutes if in a rural area. “[If you know CPR], the person you’re most likely to save is somebody that you love,” Sima says.
WWPF also campaigns to enact legislation designed to keep students safe. Recent successes include Florida Law HB 7011, which requires all school athletic activities to have an AED and a person trained in CPR on hand, and Florida Law HB 157, which requires CPR/AED training in 9th and 11th grades as a graduation requirement.
There are grants and programs to help with purchasing AEDs, but it’s not enough just to possess them. AEDs must be regularly checked and kept current. For most models, the batteries are good for four years, and the pads two years.
Highlands County is one of eight counties in Florida partnered with WWPF. The school district has 50 AEDs deployed at all 18 schools and the district office.
For more information on sudden cardiac arrest or to sign up for a heart screening, visit Who We Play For’s website at www.whoweplayfor.org A child’s pediatrician can also be asked about an EKG.
Typical locations of AEDs in the Highlands County School District schools:
Elementary schools — one in the health room;
Middle schools — one in the health room, one in the gym, and two portable devices; and
High schools — one in the health room, one in the gym, and four portable devices.