Recently retiree Chris Noel was happily babysitting for her grandchildren when her husband Michael Noel, who owns Wet Dog Brewery in Lake Placid, suggested that they open a wine bar. As the saying goes, “teamwork makes the dream work,” and Chris jumped on the team bandwagon with her husband to design, create and operate an upscale wine-tasting experience like none other in Highlands County.
Upon entering the Noels’ latest venture, Wine Down Bar & Shop, wine enthusiasts are greeted by an intimate setting, warm and welcoming with finished-wood tables, vignettes of upholstered seating nestled into the corner and surrounded by lush greenery. Beautiful, old-world tapestries adorn the walls, while still allowing in sunlit patches that reflect on the multitude of rare wine varietals lining the room.
Beyond the ambiance awaits a collection of wines that is guaranteed to appeal to every palate: imported Pinot Grigio from Italy, Pinot Gris from Oregon, Pinot Noir from France, Napa Valley’s Rombauer Merlot, Chardonnays, Cabernets, Syrahs, and quite an impressive list.
Chris knows her wines. She is certified as a “specialist of wine” by the Society of Wine Educators, a certification which requires in-depth knowledge of all-things wine related. She found that “studying wine became an addiction, and when I had the opportunity to dive deeper and to share what I know at our wine-tastings, I found my niche.”
Chris hosts weekly tastings at the Wine Down Bar & Shop, and selects a theme for each tasting. At times she has featured varietals from Europe, including Spain, Portugal and Italy, and touches on all the fine wines from around the world, one region at a time. She welcomes customer suggestions for the tastings as well. A recent tasting featured Old World wines vs. New World wines. Usually the tastings will consist of “a selection of two red and two white wines”, according to Chris.
Generally there are eight people at a tasting, to keep it roomy and comfortable. The group will try up to four varietals, and wine glasses of the appropriate size and shape for each wine are placed in wait for the next sampling. Chris educates her guests regarding the wine, explaining how the different regions that the grapes are grown in determines the wine’s taste, discussing the bouquet (a wine’s aroma when it has aged in a bottle and begins to exhibit secondary notes), the impact that the year of production may have on the quality of wine, and so many facts that a true wine specialist knows. Her guests leave with knowledge and perhaps a bottle or two to enjoy at home. Many of the clients are repeat attendees.
Certainly the Wine Down Bar & Shop offers wine by the bottle, but as an added bonus, customers may enjoy a glass on-site in a luxurious setting, choose to take part in a wine tasting, or purchase favorites to take home.
A unique feature at the Wine Down Bar & Shop, according to Noel, is “the wine dispensing machine, which provides a ‘wine by the glass’ experience, great for sampling a new wine to determine whether it will become a favorite.” It also preserves each wine at the correct temperature for optimal taste at serving, creating a great experience for the wine enthusiast.
The Wine Down Bar & Shop has held events for bachelorette parties, dinner clubs, as well as for corporate events. Noel also is happy to bring in client varietal requests, and has gift certificates available.
Wine Down Bar & Shop is located at 219 N. Main Ave., Unit 104, Lake Placid, next to the Owl & Otter Espresso Co. It is open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; and from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. For questions or to reserve a seat at a future tasting, call 863-259-4009.